Oasis Network (ROSE) May Hit $0.5, Bitcoin SV (BSV) See Price Correction at $100, Everlodge (ELDG) Listed on Uniswap

The crypto dynamics are throwing up a lot of excitement as investors are busy positioning themselves ahead of the bull run. Although Oasis Network (ROSE) saw a major pullback, the token may be set to hit $0.5 soon. As for Bitcoin SV (BSV), the token got a reality check after getting rejected at $100.
Meanwhile, Everlodge (ELDG) is a top crypto to buy after the success of the presale. As the project gets ready to be listed on tier 1 exchanges, analysts have projected a 30x ROI.
While Oasis Network and Bitcoin SV are stabilizing ahead of the bull run, Everlodge is gearing up for a successful listing on Uniswap. The project has built up a reputation as one of the top Web3 DeFi projects with a specific connection to the real estate market. As such, investors have embraced the project as the future of crypto incursion into the real estate world.
Everlodge mints physical real estate properties such as luxurious homes and villas into digital NFTs and allows Interested investors to purchase them fractionally. Each fractional NFT can be purchased for as little as $100 and purchasing it makes Investors fractional owners of digital real estate assets. As the prices of these luxury properties increase, so do the prices of the NFTs. Investors can also explore many opportunities within the Everlodge ecosystem.
The ecosystem comprises a marketplace for transaction purposes, a launchpad for developers' new projects, a members-only reward club, and a lending protocol for using assets as collateral. Having completed the presale, Investors can purchase the token on Uniswap at the rate of $0.06.
Those who quickly saw the potential of the Everlodge project at the start of the presale were rewarded with a 190% ROI with analysts estimating further ROI when the project is launched. As predicted by analysts, Everlodge native token, ELDG, an ERC20 token could return over 100x before the end of the year, making it a top crypto to buy now for long and short-term gains.
A massive rally for the Oasis Network (ROSE) token in December climaxed its strong end in 2023. The token has gained over 106% in a year-to-date price value. Oasis Network has also continued the bullish pattern in 2024, surging by 5.31% in the past 30 days based on CoinMarketCap data.
It could be seen from the Oasis Network price chart that the bulls are pushing aggressively as the token stabilizes at the 200-day EMA. With the token's market cap still at $825 million, signifying potential growth, analysts predict that the Oasis Network price may hit $0.5 in the coming months.
The Bitcoin SV (BSV) bullish momentum witnessed in late December 2023 hit a snag in early January 2024, with the token getting rejected as it attempts to mount the $100 threshold. The aftermath of the rejection resulted in Bitcoin SV losing 15% of its price value in the past month.
However, the bulls are regrouping as seen from the 5% price increase in the past 7 days. This has resulted in Bitcoin SV overcoming the support level of $76.70. A continued effort towards this trajectory could see Bitcoin SV price retest the $100 mark soon.
