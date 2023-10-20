Richelieu Dennis: Dorm Room Entrepreneur to Cosmetics Mogul

After graduation, Rich Dennis started working with his mother, Mary Dennis, and her best friend, Nyema Tubman, to continue growing his brand. It took him about 16 years to transform his business from street vending to retail. Later, the business evolved into Sundial Brand.

In 2017, he sold the Sundial Brand to Unilever but remained the brand's chairman until 2019. Due to the acquisition, the brand experienced tremendous growth, expanding the cosmetics line. Dennis now holds a variety of positions. The entrepreneur has recently developed Essence Ventures LLC, a consumer technology company, and he is its CEO. He later came up with New Voices Fund and SheaMoisture, among other businesses he started.