Steve Mitobe: Pioneering the NFT Space

Mitobe's foray into the digital world began with an executive role at ParadisePoker, an online gambling start-up based in Costa Rica. His leadership and strategic vision were instrumental in scaling the company, which, within four years of his involvement, was sold to Sportingbet PLC for over $340 million.

This early success in the online gaming industry was more than just a professional milestone; it was a catalyst that ignited Mitobe's passion for the digital realm, particularly in gaming. Following this success, he continued to lend his expertise to various start-ups within the real and social gaming sectors, helping them navigate the competitive landscape of digital gaming.