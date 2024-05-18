China probes agriculture minister Tang Renjian for suspected disciplinary violations

China's agriculture minister is being investigated for suspected violations of law and discipline, the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Saturday.

Tang Renjian, 61, is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and law" by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and National Supervisory Commission, CCDI said on its website.

The term is CCDI's typical euphemism for corruption.

The notice gave no further details.