Top three 3 star AC from Hitachi Cooling & Heating

This air conditioner comes with an elegant indoor unit, enhancing the beauty of your home's interiors. It is known for its sleek design accented with dual gold color strips, making it a standout model with advanced features and cutting-edge technology. It is a part of the airHome series and follows the Zen philosophy. It offers an ice Clean function powered by FrostWash technology, Xpandable+ feature, Long air throw, and ambient light, all aimed at providing superior comfort cooling while reducing energy consumption. The ice Clean feature efficiently maintains the indoor unit's heat exchanger, while the Xpandable+ feature not only controls the temperature but also helps manage indoor humidity. With its Long air throw feature, this model ensures quick and even air distribution throughout the room, ensuring rapid cooling.