Top three 3 star AC from Hitachi Cooling & Heating

When it's hot and humid, buying an air conditioner become crucial. Choosing the right one can make a big difference in keeping your home cool and comfy. Hitachi air conditioners are a great choice because they blend Japanese technology with modern features. They're loved by people all over for being innovative, precise, and durable. Hitachi also offers a 5-year comprehensive warranty* on its Inverter and fixed-speed AC units, showing their commitment to customer satisfaction. With sleek designs and cool features, Hitachi ACs can make your home comfortable and stylish.
Check out our list of top Hitachi air conditioners available to buy on Amazon India.
1. Hitachi iZen 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC:
This model stands out for its elegant design featuring dual gold color strips, comprehensive feature set, and cutting-edge technology. It includes innovative features like ice Clean, Xpandable+, Long air throw, and ambience light, all aimed at delivering comfortable cooling while minimizing energy usage. The ice Clean feature for self clean , while Xpandable+ helps maintain the set temperature and removes indoor humidity. Additionally, the Long air throw* feature ensures uniform cooling by distributing air to every corner of the room.
Specifications of Hitachi iZen 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC:
· Capacity: 1.5 Ton
· Star Rating: 3 Star Rating for energy efficiency
· ice Clean – Powered by FrostWash Technology to keep the AC unit clean
· Xpandable+ – Auto adjust and Auto expand built-in technology
· Long air throw – for uniform cooling across the space
· Ambience Light- An immersive display on the AC
· Warranty: 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty, that saves worth Rs. 15,340/-, includes gas charging, and is available on all Inverter and Fixed Speed Acs
Reasons to Buy: Advanced features, Durable design, No Cost EMI- 3 months, 6 months & 9 Months
2. Hitachi Senpai 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC:
This air conditioner stands out as a top choice from Hitachi Cooling and Heating’s airHome Series, crafted to seamlessly blend into both indoor and outdoor environments. Its robust design ensures durability even in the harshest summers. With its Star White finish, this AC retains its pristine beauty over time, thanks to special UV protection. Offering exceptional cooling performance, it boasts features such as a long air throw, ambient lighting, My Mode with three personalized settings, and five fan speeds. Packed with innovative technologies like Auto Coil Dry, Silent Air, Tropical design, and a filter clean indicator, this AC is also energy-efficient and uses eco-friendly Green Refrigerant to reduce its environmental impact.
Specifications of Hitachi Senpai 1.5 Ton 3 Fixed Speed Split AC:
· Capacity: 1.5 Ton
· Star Rating: 3 Star Rating for energy efficiency
· UV paint – prevents unit’s colour from UV deterioration
· Long air throw
· 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tube- for faster cooling
· Warranty: 5 Year Comprehensive warranty, that saves worth Rs. 15,340/-*, includes gas charging, and is available on all Inverter and Fixed Speed ACs
Reasons to Buy: Attractive design, Innovative features, No Cost EMI- 3 months, 6 months & 9 Months
3. Hitachi iZen 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:
This air conditioner comes with an elegant indoor unit, enhancing the beauty of your home's interiors. It is known for its sleek design accented with dual gold color strips, making it a standout model with advanced features and cutting-edge technology. It is a part of the airHome series and follows the Zen philosophy. It offers an ice Clean function powered by FrostWash technology, Xpandable+ feature, Long air throw, and ambient light, all aimed at providing superior comfort cooling while reducing energy consumption. The ice Clean feature efficiently maintains the indoor unit's heat exchanger, while the Xpandable+ feature not only controls the temperature but also helps manage indoor humidity. With its Long air throw feature, this model ensures quick and even air distribution throughout the room, ensuring rapid cooling.
Specifications of Hitachi iZen 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:
Capacity: 2 Ton
Star Rating: 3 Star Rating for energy efficiency
ice Clean – Powered by FrostWash Technology for keeping the indoor unit coil clean
Xpandable+ – Auto adjust and Auto expand built-in technology
24 m Long air throw – for uniform cooling cross the space
100% Inner Grooved Copper Tube- for faster cooling
- Warranty: 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty, that saves worth Rs. 15,340/-, includes gas charging, and is available on all Inverter and Fixed Speed ACs
Reasons to Buy: 100% Cooling Capacity at 43 degree Celsius, Sleek & Attractive design, No Cost EMI- 3 months, 6 & 9 months
With these advanced air conditioners from Hitachi Cooling & Heating, you can keep your home and office cool and comfortable. They just not keep your space cool but also improve the indoor air quality.