Lok Sabha Elections 2024: If UPA era was 'jungle raj', NDA's tenure is 'rakshas raj', says Tejashwi Yadav

Rejecting the BJP's allegation that the opposition bloc would do away with reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, Yadav said, "These things are far from reality. The Home Minister should talk about issues concerning the people. People have decided to give a befitting reply to the BJP-led NDA and they will face a humiliating defeat in this election."

"We had raised the quota for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in Bihar. We had requested the Centre to put the legislation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, but it has not been done. Why the PM, Home Minister and the CM are maintaining a stoic silence over the issue?" he asked.