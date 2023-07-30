Arrow’s new ‘Deserves an Arrow’ campaign with style icon Hrithik Roshan



Arrow, the illustrious menswear brand from Arvind Fashions Ltd, has just unveiled a stunning new campaign featuring Bollywood superstar and icon Hrithik Roshan. The new ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’ campaign encourages men to celebrate every occasion and milestone, whether personal or professional, in style with Arrow’s premium menswear range.



The brand’s statement has always been ‘help customers feel on top of the world with Arrow’. The latest campaign builds on this inspiring statement and emphasizes the fact that every special occasion from an office convention to your child’s convocation, deserves an Arrow.



The campaign consists of a video that talks about special moments that anyone donning Arrow can relate to like proposing to your significant other or going to your college reunion. The ad campaign showcases Hrithik stepping behind the camera to direct his first-ever ad film. The ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’ campaign marks the launch of a brand-new collection of versatile wardrobe staples that are elegant, fashionable, and perfect for any celebratory occasion. It comprises a range of elevated formals like wrinkle-resistant autopress formal shirts, autoflex trousers with a flexible waistband, knit blazers, checked shirts, sporty business casuals, ceremonial wear, and modern workwear in terms of the New York collection.