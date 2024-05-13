AJIO and Flam's MR Campaign: A Shopper's Journey into the Opulence of Heeramandi

Flam transported audiences into the glamorous world of Heeramandi with AJIO's House of Ethnics collection through a groundbreaking Mixed Reality campaign.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' captivated audiences not only with its visual grandeur but also with its innovative marketing strategies. The show's opulent world transcended the screen and seeped into the shopping experience through a revolutionary Mixed Reality (MR) campaign.

The Mastermind Behind the Magic

This immersive campaign was a collaborative effort between AJIO, a leading online fashion retailer, and Flam, a pioneering tech startup specializing in crafting MR experiences. Their vision? Is to bridge the gap between the physical and digital realms, transporting shoppers straight into the opulent atmosphere of Heeramandi.

AJIO strategically embedded QR codes within specially designed Heeramandi invite cards delivered through Swiggy Instamart orders. Curious customers who scanned the code unlocked a captivating Heeramandi MR experience meticulously crafted by Flam (https://flamapp.ai).

Stepping into Heeramandi with a Tap

The Flam-powered MR experience wasn't just about viewing static images. It allowed users to virtually interact with AJIO's House of Ethnics collection. Customers were presented with stunning visuals of models showcasing exquisite garments within a meticulously recreated setting inspired by Heeramandi's opulent sets. This interactive element not only offered a detailed look at the clothing but also transported users into the world of the show, fostering a deeper connection with the brand and collection.

A Collaboration Built on Innovation

"We're thrilled to have collaborated with AJIO on this groundbreaking project," said Shourya Agarwal, CEO of Flam. "The MR experience seamlessly blends the elegance of the House of Ethics collection with the grandeur of Heeramandi, offering a truly immersive shopping journey for customers."

The Future of Fashion Retail

The AJIO and Flam collaboration serves as a shining example of the immense potential that MR holds for revolutionizing the fashion retail landscape. This campaign effectively demonstrates the power of creative storytelling and immersive technology to not only drive brand engagement but also elevate customer satisfaction.

"We blended mixed reality into the physical royal invite, taking customers through the world of Heeramandi, and helping them shop the dreamy look directly from the invite," said Sayooj Surendran, Lead - Corporate Communications & PR at AJIO. "By incorporating Flam's innovative MR technology, we were able to transport customers into the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a universe deeply adored by millions."

The AJIO and Flam collaboration serves as a testament to the transformative power of technology when it meets creative vision. This campaign paves the way for a more engaging and immersive shopping experience in the fashion retail industry.