New Delhi (India), June 1: On the evening of May 7, Alibaba Group announced its first-quarter results for fiscal year 2024. The group reported robust revenue growth, strategic focus on core businesses, and structural adjustments showing initial results.

This quarter, Taobao Tmall's online GMV experienced healthy growth. The revenue of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group increased by 44% year-on-year, focusing on the "public cloud first" strategy. Alibaba Cloud's revenue quality and profitability continued to improve. Cainiao Group's revenue grew by 24% year-on-year. The Local Services Group saw double-digit growth in both revenue and order volume, with over 390 million annual active consumers. The Digital Media and Entertainment Group's revenue increased by 18% year-on-year.

In 2024, Alibaba will actively invest in its core businesses. Alibaba Group CEO, Wu Yongming, said: "Under our strategic focus, we achieved a solid quarter. Our top priority is to reignite growth in our two core businesses, e-commerce and cloud computing. Over the next year, we will increase investment to improve the core user experience to support Taotian Group in regaining growth and consolidating its market leadership. We will focus resources on developing public cloud products and maintaining strong growth momentum in our international commerce business."