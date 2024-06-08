Empowering Mental Health: Paycom Employees Give $33,000 to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five American adults has a mental health condition. Last month was Mental Health Awareness Month, an ever-important time to discuss the role mental health plays in our well-being, destigmatize related issues and foster acceptance and solidarity with those struggling with mental health.

To bolster these efforts, Paycom–a leader in cloud-based human capital management software and model of corporate social responsibility–gifted $33,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) through its employee giving program and the company’s dollar-for-dollar donation match. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization and is dedicated to improving the lives of millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Through advocacy, education and public awareness events, NAMI fights stigma and promotes understanding, empowering individuals and families affected by mental illness to build better lives.

“NAMI deeply values the generosity and collaboration of our supporters, and we are incredibly grateful that Paycom is continuing to lend their support to the mental health movement,” said Kate Kennedy-Lynch, director of corporate relations at the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Paycom’s offering will help to expand NAMI’s ability to continue improving their mental health resources, support groups, education programs and free HelpLine and online resource center.

Tanner Bergman, manager of well-being at Paycom, said, “We’re delighted to continue supporting an organization like NAMI. Our employee contributions will help thousands of people heal and protect their holistic well-being.”

As for Paycom's approach to mental health in the workplace, the company prioritizes its employees' holistic well-being by offering comprehensive health benefits and dedicated well-being advisors on a full-time basis. Paycom has recently expanded its efforts with the establishment of a new well-being center at its Oklahoma City headquarters. This center includes amenities such as low-sensory quiet areas, interfaith/meditation rooms and privacy booths, further reinforcing the company's commitment to mental health care.

Paycom selects a wide range of nonprofits to donate to every year so employees can contribute to an organization that aligns with their values. Additionally, the company matches every dollar donated through the employee giving program.

The employee giving program champions numerous local and national causes, including youth programming, mental health treatment, programs for individuals living with disabilities and food assistance for individuals and children needing assistance.

This year, Paycom and its employees have aided vital causes and programs, including:

● $35,000 to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge communities, providing crucial assistance to adults and caregivers confronting the challenges of cancer treatment away from their homes.

● $50,000 to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission’s flagship project, Greenwood Rising Black Wall St. History Center. Greenwood Rising is a nonprofit museum honoring the legacy of Black Wall Street before and after the Tulsa Massacre.

● $50,000 to Oklahoma Women in Tech to help expand educational opportunities for young women in Oklahoma through scholarships, retreats and initiatives fostering leadership and development in STEM careers across the state.

● $33,000 to The Nature Conservancy, which will help them work with more partners to conserve important places across Oklahoma, home of Paycom’s headquarters as well.