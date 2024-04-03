Learn to Play Piano Reviews: Exploring the Pros and Cons

Overview of the Easy Piano Mastery Course:

If you’re searching for a digital piano learning program, you might have stumbled upon the Easy Piano Mastery Course. With a thriving community of over 450,000 learners, this course stands out for its practical, chord-based teaching style. The motto “play now, understand later” ensures that you’ll start playing like an expert immediately. The creator, Robin Hall, promises that his digital book series will guide you through listening to music, improvising, crafting your own tunes, and ultimately, reading music sheets. Each concise lesson is designed to seamlessly transition you from one ability to another swiftly and logically.

Essentials for the Course:

The Easy Piano Mastery Course offers flexibility regarding the essentials for participation. Owning a piano or keyboard is essential. Starting with a 61-key keyboard is better than waiting to acquire one. Nonetheless, if you’re dedicated to mastering the piano, consider getting an 88-key digital piano with weighted keys as soon as you can. For the technical aspect, you’ll need to download the course’s digital books onto your computer, smartphone, or tablet. These books are in the .epub format, which includes both text and videos, so ensure your device can open and read this format. The course recommends the ‘Kotobee reader’ app for Windows and Android users, and the ‘Books’ app for Apple devices, both available for free. There’s also a .pdf version for those who prefer it.

What Makes This Course Unique?

The course’s structure is what really sets it apart. Each section is carefully crafted to focus on a specific concept, thoroughly explaining it to ensure comprehensive understanding. The course doesn’t just offer shortcuts; it simplifies complex ideas so that students can grasp them easily and apply them to their piano playing. For instance, in the “Chord Magic” section, learners receive clear guidance on memorizing various piano chords. Later, they discover how to use chord inversions for quick transitions. These practical tips, abundant throughout the course, simplify typically difficult aspects for beginners, making the learning process smoother.

Pianoforall Pros And Cons

Let’s examine the benefits and drawbacks of the Keyboard Harmony online course.

Pros

Interactive Learning: Unlike standard textbooks, Keyboard Harmony provides interactive learning through both sight and sound, which is great for novices who are not yet adept at reading sheet music.

Integrated Media: The course books come with embedded audio and video, simplifying the search for specific lessons.

Immediate Engagement: You’ll get hands-on experience from the very first lesson, ensuring a sense of progress.

Familiar Tunes: The course uses popular melodies, making it fun to learn by ear and play songs you recognize.

Musical Skills Development: Many beginner courses overlook ear training, improvisation, and composition. Keyboard Harmony covers these, laying a strong musical foundation.

Enhanced Left-Hand Use: The course encourages balanced practice between hands, reducing the likelihood of a weaker left hand.

Clarity of Information: The digital books may be less detailed than some printed courses, but they are well-structured and visually intuitive.

Cons

Technique Takes a Backseat: The course doesn’t emphasize traditional aspects like hand placement and body posture, which are crucial for technique.

Supplementary Lessons Needed: To fully benefit, you might need additional lessons on posture and technique, possibly from online platforms like YouTube.

Limited Music Reading: The course doesn’t focus on reading sheet music, which could lead to a weak understanding of music notation.

Omission of Notation Details: While adequate for basic sheet music and improvisation, the course omits many notation details, potentially confusing those who wish to delve deeper.

BEGINNER’S BEAT – KEYBOARD BASICS”

The initial guide serves as a gateway to both the interactive course and the musical keyboard. It kicks off by highlighting the core idea of the course – establishing a solid base of chord patterns and rhythmic beats is crucial before diving into improvisation, crafting melodies, and advancing reading skills. The guide also offers advice on the correct sitting posture at the piano, selecting the right equipment, and emphasizes the significance of consistent practice and repetition. It even shares insights on the often-neglected sustain pedal, adding a thoughtful touch.

The guide acquaints you with the piano keys and swiftly moves to teaching simple triad chords, reinforcing the concept that engaging with the instrument takes precedence over theoretical knowledge in the beginning stages. It also sheds light on reading music, including pauses and elementary rhythms.

While conventional teaching methods linger on identifying notes and practicing rhythm drills, this guide moves at a brisk pace, which might require some learners to revisit the concepts repeatedly. The remainder of the guide advances by introducing a set of chords and various rhythms found in mainstream tunes, enabling you to blend these elements to create music.

Flowkey: Top-Rated Digital Piano Classes

Cost Options:

● No charge for 8 melodies

● Monthly: $19.99

● Half-yearly: $83.94

● Annual: $119.88

Key Features:

● Solo hand practice

● Vast music library

● Visual and musical guides

● Skilled instructors

Flowkey is recognized as the leading online piano instruction platform for several reasons. It’s budget-friendly, offers various payment plans, and is packed with features that cater to both novices and seasoned pianists. With Flowkey, you have access to an extensive collection of tunes, including classics like “Imagine” by John Lennon, Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” and the familiar “Happy Birthday” tune, among other chart-toppers.

Flowkey’s video tutorials guide you step by step, allowing you to learn at your own speed. This methodical approach is highly effective for mastering the piano, encouraging you to perfect each segment before advancing. For those eager to learn piano online, Flowkey stands out with its comprehensive features that make learning through video tutorials engaging. Explore Flowkey and conquer the digital piano course swiftly.

Pianote: Premier Piano Lessons with Structured Exercises

Cost Options:

● Monthly subscription: $30

● Yearly subscription: $20 (20% off without songs)

Key Features:

● 10-tier program

● Hands-on tasks

● Structured exercise sessions

● Tailored support

Pianote is a detailed online piano program designed to facilitate learning at your own pace, moving beyond structured exercises when you feel confident. Piano mastery is challenging, and Pianote ensures you learn the correct techniques.While traditional piano classes can be expensive and require in-person attendance, Pianote’s subscriptions are more affordable, at $20 monthly for an annual plan and $30 for a monthly plan, saving you a significant amount annually with video tutorials.

Pianote’s structured lessons are commendable. The platform teaches you to interpret musical notation with an instructor on-screen, offering the opportunity to learn from a specialist in your own space. Regardless of your skill level, Pianote caters to all learners.If you’re keen on online piano lessons with guidance to keep you on track, Pianote is a great choice. The lessons are downloadable, so you can enjoy interactive sessions anywhere you wish to practice.

Easy Piano Mastery Review – Is this online piano course a smart investment in 2023? Discover the essentials in this detailed analysis.

Learning to play the piano can be costly. Just like owning a high-quality piano requires a significant investment, traditional piano lessons from a seasoned instructor can also be quite expensive. This is where digital piano learning solutions become incredibly valuable, offering a more practical alternative to conventional methods.

Piano Mastery Made Simple: A Thorough Evaluation

Let’s explore what Piano Mastery Made Simple offers to those eager to learn the piano. This program stands out because it’s not subscription-based. You pay once (a modest amount compared to other options and in-person lessons) and gain lifetime access to all the content and any future updates at no extra cost. The program doesn’t have different levels like beginner or intermediate; it’s one comprehensive course that covers everything you need to know.

The Creator: Robin Hall

It’s important to know who’s teaching you, right? Robin Hall, a well-known piano expert, developed this course. He began his career as a cartoonist but soon realized that his true passion lay elsewhere. Following his heart, he transitioned to teaching piano. His extensive experience as a personal piano instructor is reflected in the course, making it rich with insights and guidance, particularly beneficial for novices.

What the Course Offers

The course is designed for efficient and quick learning. It demystifies the piano, often perceived as a challenging instrument to master. Robin’s approach includes practical tips and strategies to overcome early hurdles that can otherwise lead to frustration.

Inside the Course

Piano Mastery Made Simple (or PfA) comprises nine engaging e-books covering piano basics, chord learning and transitions, and techniques to play catchy melodies and popular songs. It also teaches various music styles like Blues and Rock’n’Roll. The ‘interactive’ aspect means that video and audio lessons are integrated with the e-book content, providing demonstrations that align with the written instructions.

Overview

Flexible Pricing: Start with a small fee of $20, choose a monthly plan for $39, or get an annual subscription for $351. Key Features: Flexible credit system, extensive library with over 1,000 tutorials, diverse music styles, interactive live sessions. With more than two decades of experience, Jazzedge Academy stands out in the realm of online piano education. Boasting a vast collection of over 1,000 instructional videos covering 20 different music styles, it provides learners with ample resources to enhance their piano skills.

Unique to Jazzedge Academy is its adaptable payment model, which caters to those preferring a non-subscription-based approach. This system not only offers tailored learning options but also ensures cost-effectiveness. The academy places a strong emphasis on foundational techniques and musical forms, setting a solid base for any pianist. Additionally, it provides the opportunity to learn directly from seasoned instructors through live coaching sessions. For those seeking a comprehensive and varied piano lesson repository, Jazzedge Academy is an excellent choice, offering practical guidance in music composition and proficiency in playing the piano.

Why Choose This Course?

Pianoforall is crafted for absolute beginners, presenting a learning method distinct from conventional piano teachings. It’s also beneficial for those with a rudimentary understanding of classical piano who wish to develop their ear playing or improvisation skills. The focus on blues, jazz, and rock indicates that Pianoforall might not suit classical music enthusiasts. The eighth book in the series introduces reading short classical compositions, laying a groundwork for further classical education.

Pianoforall adopts an immersive, hands-on approach similar to modern adult piano courses, catering to the learning zeal of adults and teenagers eager to produce authentic music swiftly. The repertoire includes popular melodies that resonate with a wide audience, particularly appealing to older learners.

Final Thoughts

Pianoforall sets ambitious goals and can fulfill the aspirations of dedicated learners. While it doesn’t promise advanced classical training, it equips you with the essentials for band performances, fulfilling song requests, and enjoying impromptu sessions at the piano. These skills form a robust base for delving into your preferred musical genres. Understanding chords, progressions, and keys is crucial for musical appreciation. The course analogy likens learning to constructing sentences at will, aptly describing the Pianoforall experience. It lays the foundation for playing others’ compositions as well as crafting your own tunes.

Our experience with the course has been overwhelmingly positive for several compelling reasons. However, are there any drawbacks? In our view, there are a couple. The primary concern is the production quality of the video tutorials. At times, they appear somewhat unrefined, which could be slightly off-putting for some students. While flashy videos aren’t necessary, a touch of refinement and professionalism in their presentation would be beneficial.