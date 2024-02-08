Rad 140 Dosage Per Day | When to Take Rad 140

This is what this RAD 140 guide will teach you today:

What is RAD 140? RAD 140 Benefits RAD 140 Dosage RAD 140 Before and After Results RAD 140 Cycle Examples RAD 140 Side Effects Where to Buy RAD 140

So, if you want to build muscle and burn fat, faster than you ever imagined, and are thinking of doing a cycle of RAD 140, then this is the only guide you need.Research shows that one cycle of RAD 140 Testolone can help you gain 25 pounds of lean muscle and lose 15 pounds of fat. In other words, with RAD 140, you can transform your body from ‘fat to fit’ in just 2-3 months.

And

RAD 140 is one of the most powerful selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) available today. Many people compare RAD 140 to ‘legal anabolic steroids’, and say it’s one of the best SARMs for sale ever created.

And

What is RAD 140 (Testolone)?

RAD 140, also known as Testolone, is a type of selective androgen receptor modulator, or SARM for short. Selective androgen receptor modulators, or SARMs, were made to copy the effects of anabolic steroids, without any of the side effects.

Anabolic androgenic steroids work by attaching to androgen receptors in muscle and bone tissue, which makes you gain a lot of muscle, but also causes many problems. To avoid these problems, SARMs only attach to the ‘good’ androgen receptors, and ignore the ‘bad.’

RAD 140 was first made by Radius Health inc, as a way to help cancer patients who were losing muscle. While it’s still being tested for this use, bodybuilders have already started using it to get huge muscle gains.

Can You Buy RAD 140?

You might be wondering. If RAD 140 is so amazing, can you buy it? Yes, you can. RAD 140 is legal to buy and sell online. You can get it as a chemical for research.

But, RAD 140 is so powerful that it is not allowed in sports by many athletic groups, like WADA (World-Anti Doping Agency), USADA, and even the National Collegiate Athletic Association. [1]

RAD 140 makes athletes too strong, so it is not fair for them to use it in sports. But, it is still legal for people like us to buy (for now).

RAD 140 Benefits

What can you get from a RAD 140 cycle? Many bodybuilders (me too) have used RAD 140 to change our bodies, and you can do it too.

Here are some of the benefits of RAD 140 Testolone:

Get More Muscle

Build Muscle Fast

Make Bones Stronger

Lose Body Fat

Helps with Alzheimer’s Disease

Makes Muscles Stronger

Now, let’s see what science says.

Get Lean Muscle

The most famous and clear benefit of RAD 140 Testolone is that it helps you gain muscle fast. In fact, a study by scientists at Cambridge showed that even taking 0.1mg/day of RAD 140 makes your muscle mass go up a lot. [2]

The scientists also said that RAD 140 is better and stronger than testosterone therapy, and could be used to help with low testosterone problems with more research.

RAD 140 Testolone is the best SARM for muscle, because it is almost as strong as real testosterone, but it has very few side effects.

Most users, even new users, can expect to gain 20 pounds of pure muscle with hard work and a good diet. Just two bottles of RAD 140 are enough for 3 months - take one full dropper per day, and in 3 months your body will look totally different.

Lose Fat Fast

Another big benefit of RAD 140 Testolone is that it helps you burn fat fast, but without any bad side effects. Sometimes, steroids like clenbuterol will help you lose fat, but they will hurt your heart.

RAD 140 is a legal and safe option for this, and it will help you lose body fat without any harm to your organs. In fact, research showed that the SARM RAD 140 Testolone affects certain parts of the body, making fat go away quickly. [3]

RAD 140 Testolone is also great for cutting, because the fat loss effects and muscle building effects will help you cut without losing any muscle.

It is normal for people to gain 30 pounds of muscle and lose 15-20 pounds of fat in one cycle. No other sports products have this strength, and they might make RAD 140 illegal soon.

Here are some of the benefits of RAD 140 that research has found:

Fast Muscle Building

Better Metabolic Function

Higher Athletic Performance

Stronger Bones

Big Fat Burning Effect

We have a whole section about the RAD 140 benefits, but for now, the main thing to remember is that RAD 140 Testolone is a very well studied compound that has a lot of research to show it’s very safe and very effective.

How Does RAD 140 Work?

As we said before, RAD 140 is a legal and safe option to anabolic steroids, but how does such a drug make you gain so much muscle and lose so much fat, WITHOUT causing many of the problems that anabolic steroids cause? Here’s how.

When you take an anabolic steroid, because of the way it’s made, it sticks to androgen receptors everywhere in your body. Androgen receptors tell your body to ‘grow’ - so steroids will make your muscles grow, but also your heart and organs, often leading to liver damage, enlarged heart, and worse.

SARMs, on the other hand, only stick to skeletal muscle tissue, which is all the muscles you WANT to grow, and they ‘selectively’ ignore organ tissue, thus avoiding common steroid problems.

This is why SARMs like RAD 140 and Ostarine MK 2866 are so popular these days, because they give you all the muscle growth and fat loss benefits of steroids, with none of the problems, because of their selective action in the body.

Drastically Increased Strength

One reason that RAD 140 is so good for athletic performance is because in addition to the physical gains you will get, you'll also notice a huge increase in physical strength.

In fact, RAD 140 is one of the best SARMs for strength on the market. Many athletes find that they can add a good plate onto their bench press after a single cycle of RAD 140.

In short, not only does RAD 140 lead to huge muscle gains that rivals even the strongest anabolic steroids, but it also helps increase strength faster than anyone could naturally.

RAD 140 Before and After Results

Look at the RAD 140 before and after results picture up there. Do you see the massive muscle gains he got from a single cycle? In just 3 months, he put on 26.5 pounds of muscle.

Here was his cycle for those results:

RAD 140 Dosage: 20mg/day

Cycle Length: 4 Months

RAD 140 Results

Look at this picture of someone who used RAD 140 Testolone. They also used another SARM at the same time to get even better results. This is called a “stack”.

This is the stack they used:

Ostarine Amount: 25mg/day

RAD 140 Amount: 10mg/day

Stack Time: 4 Weeks

Did They Use PCT? Yes

They gained 9 pounds of muscle and lose 3.5 pounds of fat in just 1 month. Without RAD 140, this would have taken much longer. With RAD 140 Testolone, you can get results much faster.

RAD 140 Amount

How much RAD 140 should you take every day? It depends on if you are new or experienced, and what you want to achieve.

RAD 140 is not approved by the FDA for people to use yet, so there is no “official” dose from doctors. But many bodybuilders have used it, and this is the suggested RAD 140 Testolone amount:

New User Amount: 10mg/day

Medium User Amount: 15mg/day

Expert User Amount: 20mg/day

RAD 140 lasts a long time in your body, so you only need to take it once a day. Just take a full dropper of this liquid in the morning, every day, for 90 days. That’s the new user amount, and it will give you very good results with few side effects.

PCT Protocol? Yes

That's not even including the fat he lost either. There's a reason why they call RAD 140 legal steroids - because it basically is. Just one cycle of RAD 140 Testolone and this guy gained 26.5 pounds of muscle, and lost 13.8 pounds of fat, according to his forum log.

Of course, the Testolone results you get will vary wildly depending on your natural testosterone levels, if you've done an anabolic steroid before, and more.

In general, however, most people can expect results like this with hard training, a good diet, lots of sleep, drinking lots of water, and of course, taking the right RAD 140 dosage which we will cover in a little bit.

RAD 140 Stack

What if you want to get even better results? Then you can try a stack. RAD 140 Testolone is very strong by itself, but you can also use it with other SARMs to get faster results, depending on what you want.

Here are some examples of RAD 140 stacks you can try.

RAD 140 Muscle Stack This is the stack to use if you just want to get bigger, stronger, and more muscular.

RAD 140 Amount: 10mg/day

MK 677 Amount: 25mg/day

Stack Time: 8 Weeks

Did They Use PCT? Yes

This stack will make you gain a lot of muscle, and you can expect to add around 25 pounds of muscle from this 2-month stack.

RAD 140 Fat Stack This is the best stack to use if you just want to lose fat. This stack will probably help you lose around 20-30 pounds of fat.

RAD 140 Amount: 10mg/day

Cardarine Amount: 10mg/day

Stack Time: 8 Weeks

Did They Use PCT? Yes

I like RAD 140 Testolone for a fat stack, because you can lose a lot of fat without losing any muscle (you’ll actually gain some).

Where to Get RAD 140

If you want to get RAD 140 Testolone, you need to make sure you get it from a good source. The SARMs market is full of fake products.

In fact, a recent study showed that over 48% of SARMs sold online are not even SARMs, they are just filler. [4]

The best place to get RAD 140 online is from Amino Asylum. They test their products to make sure they are 99.9% pure, they ship fast, and they have a money-back guarantee, too.

Testolone Risks

Testolone is a drug that acts like the male hormone testosterone in some parts of the body, such as the muscles and bones. It is very safe (so safe they were testing it on women with breast cancer), but there are still some small dangers to know about.

These are some possible Testolone risks:

Low Testosterone Levels

Small Pimples (On Back & Shoulders)

High Blood Pressure

A Bit More Cholesterol

Luckily, most people who use Testolone will not have any of these problems at all. Most people who choose to use Testolone (if they get it from a good source like the one we suggest) do not have any problems at all.

RAD 140 Body Stack

This is if you want to change your body, or in other words, lose fat and gain muscle at the same time. Many athletes love this stack.

RAD 140 Amount: 10mg/day

Ostarine Amount: 25mg/day

Stack Time: 8 Weeks

Did They Use PCT? Yes

This is my favorite RAD 140 stack when I want to look good for a beach trip, spring break, vacation, or wedding.

Testolone PCT

The most usual problem with Testolone is a short drop in testosterone levels, but you can fix this by taking a PCT to make your body produce more testosterone again.

Just take one bottle of this as a PCT. Take 4 pills a day the day after you stop using Testolone, and do this until the bottle is empty. This will make your testosterone levels go back to normal.

This article is about the main features, working, and effects of the famous SARM, RAD-140. It also tells you the real, before and after results that can help you decide if you want to buy it.

If you are looking for a strong substance that can improve your muscle growth, read on to find out HOW!

Many bodybuilders and athletes want to have a muscular and strong body. They also want to have an advantage and power that no one can beat in and out of the game. To achieve these fitness goals, they often use shortcuts that come in the form of anabolic steroids.

But, everything has a cost, and anabolic steroids are no different. Luckily, the bad reputation or the negative image of steroids is making people avoid these drugs as their only choice.

Since the fitness world has seen the harmful effects of these illegal substances, it is now choosing options that are safe and effective for building mass.

Rad140 or Testolone is one of these options that is becoming more and more popular in modern bodybuilding. The drug is a product by an international biopharmaceutical company, Radius Health Inc, that promises to provide powerful but health-friendly solutions.

Testolone has a high anabolic index. It has the ability to produce lean mass and muscle strength without risking health at any level.

Testolone belongs to the group of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), which are safer alternatives to anabolic steroids. If you are new to the idea of SARMs, let us tell you what these drugs are!

SARMs are new anabolic agents that are becoming more common as performance-enhancement drugs over time. Experts say that the demand for SARMs is increasing fast. This is causing a decrease in the demand for steroids.

RAD 140 Dosage:

In most cases, the powers of Testolone are enough to complement a bulking cycle. But it is also common for some to stack the substance for added and more potent effects.

Of course, as the drug is under the research phase, no authorities have presented details regarding its dose. However, professionals from the bodybuilding society claim that its ideal concentration is 10 mg. These individuals further suggest that the drug generates optimum results in an 8 weeks cycle. Thereby, one must not continue the use unless directed otherwise.

Now there are several combinations that brilliantly pair with rad 140 . For example:

Stack 1: This is a combination of three powerful drugs called Testolone, MK-677 and S23. Testolone helps you gain more muscle mass while MK-677 prevents you from losing muscle. S23 mimics the effects of a hormone called testosterone that boosts your strength and fat loss.

When you use these three drugs together, you can get many different benefits. The best way to use them is for 8 weeks with 10mg, 30mg, and 10mg doses in that order. Some people who have used this stack say they gained 22 lbs by the end of the cycle.

Stack 2: This one also helps you unleash your inner beast with its amazing ingredients. It has Testolone and Ligandrol, which you may also know as LGD-4033. Testolone makes you bulk up while Ligandrol burns fat most of the time. When you use them together, they give you more strength, faster muscle recovery, and leaner muscles.

This cycle is shorter than the first one, lasting for 6 weeks only. You should take 10mg of Testolone and 10mg of Ligandrol every day.

Also, as we talk about the strength of RAD 140, we will see that LGD-4033 is similar to it in this aspect. But experts think that this stack is better for those who are new to bodybuilding.

People use SARMs for:

Building high quality muscles Reducing the fat amount Improving body shape Enhancing sports performance Gaining amazing strength and stamina Helping muscle recovery Supporting recomposition Boosting mental functions

But, while SARMs have similar anabolic effects as steroids, the two are very different in nature. For example, steroids are fake hormones while SARMs are chemicals.

These chemicals turn on androgen receptors that are only in the muscles and bones. Steroids, on the other hand, interfere with the natural functions of important organs that increase the chances of having problems.

So, SARMs are much safer as they do not change the body’s normal functioning. Also, unlike the many negative steroid-abuse reports, there is no one saying that SARMs cause hormonal imbalance, liver damage, or cancer.

But, even though SARMs are safe and effective, they are research chemicals that have not been approved by the FDA. This means that these drugs are not legal for people to buy. To get these substances, people have to use illegal ways, including for RAD-140.

Now, seeing the growing popularity of RAD 140, experts have given some information about its original purpose. They say that the makers of Testolone wanted to make the drug for medical use rather than recreational use.

They were expectant that the therapeutic compound would make its way into the treatment plan for muscle-loss. Moreover, its qualities seem equally promising as androgen replacement therapy and in addressing medical diseases like breast cancer.

So, Testolone hit the market with a bang in 2011! Soon enough, gym-goers found that it can provoke impressive development of mass and that too, at an incredible pace.

The rest became history then!

RAD-140 Results

There are many things that affect your fitness goals besides using these drugs. The most important ones are following a good diet and working out regularly. If you do these things, you can gain 7-11 lbs of muscle without any fat by the end of the cycle. RAD-140 is great because it acts like steroids without harming your health.

RAD 140 Success Stories

Many people in the fitness world are very happy with RAD 140, a substance that helps them change their bodies in amazing ways. They say that the substance helps them gain muscle and lose fat at the same time.

The substance works fast and does not let fat cover up your hard work. It also helps you achieve any fitness goal you have in mind.

Some people also think that RAD 140 helps them overcome challenges in building muscle and losing fat. They say that the substance is better than low doses of testosterone. They see great results in every aspect, such as strength and muscle recovery.

During the cycle, you can expect to see these changes or improvements:

Fast growth of lean muscle:

Hard workouts damage your muscle tissues. To fix and multiply these tissues, your muscles need more protein. Testolone increases protein production, which helps your muscles recover faster and grow bigger and stronger.

Higher energy, strength, and endurance: The drug improves your metabolism, which means your body uses energy better. You can do more intense workouts without feeling tired. It also reduces the time you need to rest, so you can work out more often and better.

More fat loss for a bigger, leaner body: RAD-140 helps your body build muscle and lose fat at the same time. This is why many people like it more than other SARMs. By speeding up your metabolism and making more muscle, it forces your body to get rid of extra fat.

Protection of muscles from unwanted loss: Building muscle is hard but keeping it is harder. Testolone helps you lose fat but not muscle. Studies show that besides bulking and cutting, it also prevents your muscles from wasting away. All these features make RAD 140 unique.

Conclusion

So far, no one has said that RAD 140 has caused any serious problems. There might be some minor issues like feeling sick or having a bad stomach in the beginning. Some people are waiting for the FDA to approve it, while others are enjoying the benefits of this complete way of getting big!"

To sum up, Testolone is an amazing drug that will help you gain a lot of muscle and lose any extra fat you have on your body.

One cycle is enough to change your body completely. I have done 4 cycles myself, and every time, I just keep getting bigger and leaner. I had no problems at all, and Testolone is my favorite drug.

This stuff will make you very strong in just a few months.