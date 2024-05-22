Unveiling Romance: Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari shine bright in custom-made rings by Andal Jewels for their engagement

New Delhi [India], May 22: We are excited to share with you a first-look at the recent engagement of two beloved celebrities, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, who have won hearts with their luminosity and charisma. Their engagement was an expression of love and elegance, accentuated by the exchange of a custom-made Toi Et Moi (You and Me) ring for Aditi and a custom jeweled band for Siddharth from the renowned brand Andal Gems and Jewels from Hyderabad.

Aditi's ring, a custom design, brings together two exceptionally proportioned diamonds nestled next to one other—a symbol of their entwined destinies. The diamonds were sourced from the iconic Golconda mines, which are known for their exceptional quality, and were meticulously crafted over months. The round and pear-shaped diamonds have remarkable cut, color, clarity, and carat size, making this Toi Et Moi ring a true reflection of the couple's unique love story.