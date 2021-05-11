Fight right by building long term immunity

The raging resurgence of COVID-19 has brought home an unshakeable fact- the absolute and critical need to build up immunity. Masking up, staying indoors, avoiding close contact with others and getting vaccinated when possible are the new rules of the ‘new normal', but they do not suffice for the long term.
The pandemic has underlined, at significant cost, the importance of a constructive immunity-boosting plan – starting today. Strengthening your immune system isn’t a feat that can be achieved overnight. Think of it as taking the stairs, one step at a time. In sync with that thought, here’s a lowdown on the factors you need to focus on.
1. Eat right to build your inner core
Did you know that close to 70% of your immune tissues or cells are in the gut and its lining? So a balanced diet of all the nutrient groups in the right proportions is a must. Remember, moderation is the key.
Here are some foods you may want to focus on:
∙ Green tea: High on antioxidants and packed with amino acids, green tea helps produce germ-fighting elements in your system. To get an additional boost, ensure it’s fortified with the ‘Queen of Herbs’, Tulsi.
∙ Citrus fruits: Help build white blood cells that fight infections.
∙ Nuts: Almonds particularly are full of Vitamin E, an immunity booster.
∙ Dahi: A probiotic that supports the immune system.
∙ Garlic: Contains allicin, an immunity-boosting element.
2. Get a leg up with the right supplement
In the daily hurly-burly of things, chances are you are not able to stick to the good intentions of eating right all the time. It’s a good idea to choose a selection of certified organic herbal supplements which come in plant-based capsules. You can have them together at any time of day – your good deed for yourself.
For extra support, choose 100% certified organic supplements. Look for power-packed combinations such as Ayush Kwath, which has Tulsi, cinnamon, ginger and black pepper and the wonder herb giloy.
A less-known bitter plant, Kalmegh, has come into focus recently with the department of biotechnology in partnership with AYUSH, stating that it is a key ingredient for immunity. Studies also show that Kalmegh has excellent anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and anti-parasitic properties, all of which fortifies the immune system.
3. Stay hydrated with ‘fortified’ water
Considering that the adult body weight comprises 60% of water, it is only natural that a lot, ranging from gut health to flushing out toxins, depends on keeping yourself hydrated. If there is one habit that ensures excellent health across the board and, by extension, a stellar immune system, it is this.
4. Get innovative with home workouts
The restrictions in movement may have limited your outdoor activities but get moving indoor. Exercise keeps your systems functioning optimally, helps remove toxins, burns extra calories and produces feel-good hormones endorphins.
5. Restricting alcohol & tobacco
All your attempts to build immunity will come to nothing if you abuse alcohol and tobacco. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reiterates, “Smoking impairs lung function, thereby reducing the immunity and making it harder for the body to fight off various diseases.” Cutting back on alcohol is also a major factor in giving immunity a boost, along with reducing the risk of heart and liver-related issues.
6. Sleep Cycle & De-stressing
Research on sleep and the connection to overall wellness and allowing the body to build up its reserves is overwhelming. Like all machines need to reboot to function at their best, so does your body. Eight hours of sleep is no longer deemed to be the golden rule. One way to gauge this is to check how long you sleep at night on holiday (without overdoing alcohol the night before) and map your average. Some things you can try for a good night’s sleep are avoiding exercise closer to bedtime, eating light and switching off to still the mind.
Remember that building immunity takes time, continuous work and patience, but as this ongoing global crisis has emphasised time and again- there is no plan B!