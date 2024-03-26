Going Beyond Blood Glucose Monitoring: How CGM's Panoramic Perspective Redefines Diabetes Management

Prof. Ramzi Ajjan, Professor of Metabolic Medicine/Consultant in Diabetes and Endocrinology, University of Leeds and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said, “People with diabetes navigate not only fluctuating glucose levels, but also the risk of developing other comorbidities like heart disease, obesity, and eye problems. Diabetes and obesity often coexist, and together are associated with heart disease risk.[v],[vi] CGM can help people keep their glucose levels under control and avoid such risks. For example, people with type 2 diabetes who had experienced a recent heart attack and were using a CGM device report significantly lowered hypoglycemia levels as compared to those using traditional self-monitoring blood glucose.[vii] Avoiding hypoglycemia can help this high-risk population carry on with their everyday lives.”

CGM can help those who may require surgery for their heart disease by optimizing their glucose levels before surgery. This potentially can improve their outcomes post-surgery. Such devices meaningfully improve people’s HbA1c levels, slightly increase the time they spent in the optimal glucose range, and enhance their quality of life. These benefits are important, especially as people with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than others.[viii] Additionally, nearly 30% of people with type 2 diabetes had three or more comorbidities at diagnosis.[ix]