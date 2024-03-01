Augear.store review: Moving from Australian domestic to international provider

I wanted to leave my feedback regarding today’s market options while trying to source some good AAS. My story about customer experience with some of the steroids suppliers and Augear.store.

I am 29 and have been using gear now for just over 8 years, I was going to compete, but an injury and the need for my studies and work kinda got in the way, so now I train just me vs me which is great.

I used to source my AAS locally here in NSW, but about 3 years ago, so many strange brands started popping up and the results and effectiveness from the solutions and seemed to decline as the UGL group grew and grew selling under dosed of counterfeit products.

Needless to say, I used a few which included major swollen IM sites, fevers, rashes and in one case a severe infection.

So I decided to look online to see if I could source some from legit products as many places promised to have original AAS.

I first started ordering domestically which was a complete fail for me. Many places promised legit gear with fast delivery times blah blah…and within this time, I had one company send me a 10ml vial that was not even sealed properly around the head and rubber ring (which I did not even attempt to use), I had another company make me pay via Bitcoin and after the payment, I kept having excuse after excuse saying that my items had been stolen by customers even though it was a DOMESTIC SITE!!

After this, a friend tipped me off to look overseas, as due to them being legal to distribute across the waters, so I researched a few sites and messaged them some detailed questions to figure out who was going to supply me with some genuine products.

Out of 5 online shops, only 2 replied (austeroids.is & ozgear.is). So ordered some Test E from both of them to test the waters (they both asked me for BTC payments again), so after ordering in February, one of the parcels turned up 3 weeks later and was battered, with some dodgy looking vials in that did not even come in boxes, they were just rolling around and looked about 10 years old.

Did not verify and when I pinned 1ml, my delt was huge and swollen within a few hours.

The second company ….well, again, excuse after excuse and then they stopped messaging me. So I never got to test the 2nd companies products which I do not think they even had any, it was obvious just a scam site set up for vulnerable people like me to get sucked in and robbed.

At this point, I had lost all hope in trying to find original AAS that I even considered making my own, but finding the correct powers and process to do so proved harder than expected.

I was bitter as hell towards the markets and also the guys in the gym who sell you one cheap kind and use another, so I asked my gym owner if I could pay more and buy the better stuff, upon a debate that I knew he had good sources, he finally said he could order me some.

I paid through the roof (over double the price of the normal UGL crap) just for some Test E and when it finally came a few weeks later, after a 1ml pin to test the waters it was actually really good – no swelling, no pip and after pinning for the week I started to feel the old school kick of the test! So I kept paying high prices and asking him what was available until one day I found out which site he was ordering from – AUgear.store.

Had a good look through the site and all of the products I had ordered before including Maxtreme, Alpha Pharma and Magnum Pharma were all available and half the price!

So my gym owner had been screwing me also, but at this point I did not mind, as for one, I had been using nice gear for a couple months and now I found his source!

This place was a total shock to me, as they accepted credit cards which I had never seen anywhere before, they offered discounts, guaranteed delivery and most of all, they were original brands!!

Since then, I changed gyms to avoid the guy I grew hatred for and have been using this company now for just over 6 months.

My first order was a trial order for some alpha pharma nandrorapid.

Once that order arrived without any issues and in a fair enough timeframe (about 10 days) I knew that this would be my source now.

Here is the route to my destination: