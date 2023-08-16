Anavar for Sale: Where to Buy Anavar Online? [3 Bests Ranked]

Before You Buy Anavar Online

So you’ve been working extra hard at the gym, eating your protein like crazy, but you feel like you’ve reached your limit. It seems you can’t really do anything much to progress and achieve that defined physique you dream of. Sounds familiar?

We know how you’re feeling, and it’s frustrating. So no wonder you’re looking for a bit of an external boost.

And you’ve landed on the right page — we’re telling you everything you need to know about one of the safest steroids that has a perfect anabolic impact with a low side effect profile. So here you go, dive into the article to learn more about the muscle building drug Anavar Oxandrolone and the best brands out there.

What is Anavar?

Anavar is a synthetic anabolic steroid designed to replicate the effects of testosterone but is a significantly more potent anabolic agent than test. Because testosterone is produced in our bodies naturally, steroids like Anavar are safe and extremely effective in boosting testosterone levels, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of elevated testo.

Of course, Anavar is used as a medication for certain diseases caused by low testosterone levels. However, it is also big for one more particular purpose — improvements in athletic performance, lean muscle mass and size, muscle hardness, strength gains and endurance.

In fact, compared to some other anabolic steroids, Anavar is safe for both men and women to get a boost in bodybuilding, or other sports for that matter.

Anavar goes by a few different names, like Oxandrolone and Oxandrin, which are basically all brand names for the same highly anabolic steroid. You could find the steroid under each of these names depending on the time it was marketed and who produced it, but they all stand for the same old AAS.

Anavar comes in oral form only, which makes it a great drug in terms of convenience — you don’t have to hassle with the injections and won’t miss the dose wherever you go.

Anavar Benefits

Anavar is legal, safe and extremely beneficial. It elevates how you perform, feel and look, as well as supports your overall health.

In particular, you’ll notice the following physical effects because Anavar:

● doesn’t aromatize, which means it doesn’t convert into estrogen, hence not causing gynecomastia (breast enlargement) in men

● promotes lean muscle growth and adds physical strength

● decreases body fat and prevents fat gain by facilitating lipolysis

● boosts energy by storing more ATP

● stimulates muscle recovery by speeding up protein synthesis

Anavar also enhances your mental well-being, so here are what mental/emotional benefits you can expect from Anavar:

● increased concentration

● better mood

There are also some other benefits Anavar has over other anabolic steroids, like the following:

● supports bone health

● makes you veinier

● doesn't cause water retention

● suitable for females, since it has a weak androgenic effect and, therefore, doesn’t cause virilization (voice deepening and other male characteristic development)

● convenient oral form, so no needle business

History of Oxandrolone

Development

Back at the beginning of the 1960s, two men working at a company that is now under Pfizer, Searle Laboratories, synthesized the hormone oxandrolone. Christopher Jung and Raphael Pappo saw that the drug had a very low androgenic effect without losing its anabolic potency.

So a few years later, in the middle of the 1960s, the drug reached the US market of pharmaceuticals as Anavar.

Entering the pharma market

In particular, the medication was positioned as a prescription drug for patients with osteoporosis because of its positive effect on bone health.

Similarly, the anabolic steroid was used to treat disorders that caused weight loss, including HIV/AIDS. Thanks to its ability to promote muscle growth, Oxandrolone could help preserve muscle mass in people suffering from muscle-wasting conditions.

Discontinuation

Because of its beneficial impact on lean muscle growth, professional athletes and bodybuilders soon started using Oxandrolone to enhance performance, which was illegal. So despite its success in the pharma market, the negative publicity around its illegal use in sports led the production company to discontinue the drug in 1989.

Back on the market

In 1995, another company picked up Oxandrolone for clinical trials, and it passed successfully. So, Anavar entered the legal market again as Oxandrin. This time, Oxandrin got FDA approval and, besides those listed earlier, was used as a treatment for conditions like Turner syndrome and alcoholic hepatitis, as well as to stop protein catabolism.

Best Brands of Anavar for Sale — Top 3 Brands Reviewed

Here are our top 3 runners on the list of Anavar brands available on the market today.

