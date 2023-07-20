Suppose you need access to a quick $255 to cover unexpected expenses like automotive repairs or a leaking water faucet. Our lenders below offer much more than traditional $255 payday loans online same day. Our lenders offer up to $40,000, APR between 5,99% to 35,99%, and are for bad credit. The approval is on the same day.
Best $255 Payday Loans Online Same Day No Credit Check
MoneyMutual - Up to $5,000 - Best Overall
FundsJoy - Up to $5,000 - Best for Quick Cash $255 Payday Loans Online Same Day
ZippyLoan - Up to $15,000 - Best for Personal Loans for Bad Credit Same Day Approval
VivaLoans - Up to $15,000 - Best for Same Day Approval Loans
100Lenders - Up to $40,000 - Best for Over $1,000 Payday Alternatives No Credit Check
Keep reading to learn more about the best $255 same day online payday loan companies with no credit check, including our preferred online marketplaces (e.g., MoneyMutual), how online payday loans work, How to find the best 255 payday loans online and a word on payday loan laws in every state.
MoneyMutual
Whether it's a $255 online same day payday loan, instant online cash advance, or personal loan for bad credit, MoneyMutual is willing to help.
Legit direct lenders on the MoneyMutual platform specialize in all types of loans ranging from $200 and $5,000 at fair APRs of up to 35.99%. When you submit a loan request form through the site, you are instantly matched with several direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms, including repayment terms of up to 60 months and no origination or prepayment penalties that only are meant to address overhead and administrative costs of no concern to you.
Another benefit to using MoneyMutual is its secure loan request process. It takes up to five minutes to submit all of your information with instant approval/near guaranteed approval as long as you meet all of the requirements.
Along with helpful resources and blog posts on bad credit loans, MoneyMutual is one of our preferred lending networks.
How to Apply: To start with MoneyMutual, visit the homepage and click the “Get Started” button. From there, you will be asked questions regarding your home address, employment record, desired loan amount, and valid account/routing numbers to disburse your funds to. MoneyMutual is not a direct lender, but an intermediary that connects bad credit borrowers with favorable loan opportunities, so expect instant matching and redirects to each qualified direct lender's website so that you can complete an official no credit check loan or bad credit loan application.
Eligibility:
● Must be of legal age (18 or older)
● At least $800 in monthly earnings
● Legal residency in the country (US citizen or permanent resident)
● Valid email address, home address, and phone number
● Submitted loan request form through the MoneyMutual website
Highlights:
● Loan range from $200 to $5,000
● Solid APRs up to 35.99%
● Quick, easy, and secure online application
● Wide variety of different loan types including no credit check loans and bad credit loans
● Excellent source of emergency cash for poor credit, bad credit, and fair credit borrowers
Fees:
● No origination or prepayment penalties
● Every lender decides its own late and insufficient funds fees policies
Pros:
● Sub 35.99% APR loans from $200 to $5,000
● Secure 5-minute online application
● More than 2 million customers have been served to date
● Available in almost all 50 states
● Access to a wide variety of lenders licensed to operate in most states
Cons:
● Higher interest rates than payday alternative loans
● Limited customer support
● Potential for debt cycle if you do not make payments on time
● Mainly focused on short-term payday loans
● Does not originate or process loans
Terms: MoneyMutual is a lending network connecting bad credit and poor credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms across several products, including instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit.
Loan amounts through MoneyMutual range from $200 to $5,000, along with annual percentage rates (APRs) of up to 35.99%. Other perks include flexible repayment terms, no prepayment penalties, and a streamlined online application process.
To illustrate the overall borrowing costs using a hypothetical loan, let's consider a specific example: a $3,600 loan with a 31% APR over two year term. In this scenario, the estimated monthly payment would amount to $203.14, resulting in a total repayment amount of $4,875.45 with $1,275.45 allocated to interest charges.
For a comprehensive understanding of the loan conditions provided by each direct lender, we strongly recommend visiting their respective websites. Not all lenders will approve your desired loan amount, as final underwriting decisions depend on the borrower's profile, direct lender, applicable state usury laws, and similar variables.
FundsJoy
If you're looking for quick emergency cash (e.g., $255 to cover an unpaid utility or medical bill), FundsJoy may be the right place to start.
FundsJoy is an online lending network that allows access to multiple direct lenders offering anywhere from $100 to $5,000. Compared to traditional brick-and-mortar lending institutions, FundsJoy is a better source of bad credit and poor credit loans like instant online cash advances, high risk personal loans, and personal loans for bad credit. Although you will not likely qualify for the 8% to 14% APRs offered for excellent to good credit borrowers, FundsJoy makes up for it with a diverse selection, flexible repayment terms, and transparent terms and conditions.
Although you would be paying higher-than-average APRs of up to 35.99% APRs, FundsJoy makes up for it with quick loan approval, promising funds in your bank account as quickly as the next business day.
If you're looking for an excellent source of emergency cash or to address paycheck gaps or unexpected financial emergencies, then we highly recommend FundsJoy.
How to Apply: If you want to apply for a FundsJoy loan, visit the website and navigate to the application section. From there, answer all questions to the best of your ability, including your desired loan amount, state of residence, contact/deposit information, and employment details. Supporting documentation may need to be provided such as pay stubs or electronic timesheets. Once the loan request form is submitted, you can be matched with several competitive loan offers (assuming you meet all requirements). Take all the time you need to research each loan offer, including thorough Google searches for favorable negative-to-positive feedback ratio and a better review of all of the fine print.
Eligibility:
● Must be at least 18 years old
● Required to be a US citizens or permanent residents
● Stable minimum of $800 a monthly income
● Active bank account, home address, and email address
● Completed online application through the FundsJoy portal
Highlights:
● Loans up to $5,000 at sub 35.99% APRs
● Flexible repayment terms as long as 60 months
● Quick and easy 5-minute online application
● Works for borrowers with less-than-perfect credit
● Loose eligibility criteria
● An excellent answer to "I need money now”
Fees:
● Origination fees of up to 5% (depending on the lender)
● No prepayment penalties
● Late and insufficient funds fees apply
Pros:
● Loans up to $5,000
● APRs up to 35.99%
● Secure and quick online application
● Easier eligibility than traditional banks and credit unions
● Excellent source of instant online cash advances and high risk personal loans
Cons:
● Low maximum borrowing limit versus competitors
● Does not originate or process loans
● Website does not disclose which states it is not licensed to operate in
● Does not manage hardship or debt management programs
Terms: FundsJoy is a lending network connecting bad credit and poor credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms across several products, including instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit.
Loan amounts through FundsJoy range from $100 to $5,000, along with annual percentage rates (APRs) of up to 35.99%. Other perks include flexible repayment terms, no prepayment penalties, and a streamlined online application process.
To illustrate the overall borrowing costs using a hypothetical loan, let's consider a specific example: a $4,400 loan with a 28% APR over one year term. In this scenario, the estimated monthly payment would amount to $424.63, resulting in a total repayment amount of $5,095.52 with 695.52 allocated to interest charges.
For a comprehensive understanding of the loan conditions provided by each direct lender, we strongly recommend visiting their respective websites. Not all lenders will approve your desired loan amount, as final underwriting decisions depend on the borrower's profile, direct lender, applicable state usury laws, and similar variables.
ZippyLoan
ZippyLoan is an online marketplace that connects borrowers with fair credit, bad credit, and poor credit with a network of legit and qualified direct lenders offering loans up to $15,000 at sub 35.99% APRs, a nice alternative to predatory cash advance places only focused on “I need money now” without any regard for its borrowers.
Aside from its wide network of lenders that increases your chances of finding the right loan, ZippyLoan offers a fast and convenient application process that can be completed within minutes, saving you precious time completing pre-qualification for direct lenders individually. It works with borrowers with a range of credit scores from poor to excellent credit, although those with bad credit will most benefit from the service.
Remember that ZippyLoan is mainly a source of unsecured loans, not secured loans, co-borrower or cosigner loans. Nevertheless, they can be used for all types of purposes, such as home improvement projects and unexpected trips to the emergency room if you lack insurance.
How to Apply: ZippyLoan offers a very intuitive and straightforward application process. On the homepage, navigate to the upper right and click on the "Get Started" button or enter your desired loan amount, zip code, and email address on the homepage’s write-in fields before clicking the second "Get Started" button. Its online application form is nearly identical to VivaLoans, offering a quick 1,2,3 illustration graphic guiding you through basic information, employment, and contact/deposit details.
Once you've submitted your application (assuming you meet all eligibility criteria), expect instant approval/near guaranteed approval with four or five competitive loan offers. Be sure to perform extensive research on each direct lender before agreeing to sign.
Eligibility:
● 18 years of age or older
● U.S. citizen or permanent resident
● Minimum monthly income of $1,000
● Not a NY, WV, OR, or DC resident
● Valid bank account, email address, and home address
● Pensioners, self-employed, gig workers, and part-time workers welcome
● Completed online application through the ZippyLoan website
Highlights:
● Loans up to $15,000
● Competitive APRs up to 35.99%
● Soft inquiry upon loan form submission
● 256-bit SSL encryption for online data security
● Member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA)
● All credit types welcome
Fees:
● No origination or prepayment penalties
● Late and insufficient funds fees depend on the lender
Pros:
● Loans up to $15,000
● APRs up to 35.99%
● No origination or prepayment penalties
● 256-bit SSL encrypted online form for data security
● No collateral required
● Wide variety of personal loan options repaid as a one-time payment or fixed installments
● Transparent loan terms
Cons:
● Not all lenders are equally transparent
● Limited control over loan terms
● Not available to residents of NY, WV, OR, or DC
● Higher than average interest rates and fees
● No dedicated customer support number or email address
● Potential for unsolicited marketing and spam from third-party aggregator partners
Terms: ZippyLoan is a lending network connecting bad credit and poor credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms across several products, including instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit.
Loan amounts through ZippyLoan range from $100 to $15,000, along with annual percentage rates (APRs) of up to 35.99%. Other perks include flexible repayment terms, no prepayment penalties, and a streamlined online application process.
To illustrate the overall borrowing costs using a hypothetical loan, let's consider a specific example: a $1,000 loan with a 32% APR over a year. In this scenario, the estimated monthly payment would amount to $98.47 resulting in a total repayment amount of $1,181.68 with $181.68 allocated to interest charges.
For a comprehensive understanding of the loan conditions provided by each direct lender, we strongly recommend visiting their respective websites. Not all lenders will approve your desired loan amount, as final underwriting decisions depend on the borrower's profile, direct lender, applicable state usury laws, and similar variables.
VivaLoan
If you're looking for a trustworthy lending network to take out your next instant online cash advance or $255 same-day online payday loan, VivaLoan is ready to step up.
True to its website slogan "you deserve a much better loan," there are numerous advantages to using VivaLoan, most notably an expansive network of direct lenders offering $100 to $15,000 at sub 35.99% APRs and repayment terms as long as 60 months (even longer in some cases).
Other benefits include speedy loan disbursement (by the next business day), flexible loan repayment options, minimal documentation needed, and a higher likelihood of instant approval than traditional banks and credit unions.
In short, we highly recommend VivaLoan for your emergency cash needs.
How to Apply: If you want to get started with VivaLoan, all you need to do is visit the homepage and go to the middle section, where it asks for your desired loan amount, zip code, and email address before clicking the "Get Started" button. This button takes you to a simple two-page form that takes at most 10 minutes to complete. Once submitted, you'd be presented with several fair loan offers matching your credit profile. Take at least 30 minutes to research each direct lender before putting your signature on any loan agreement.
Eligibility:
● You need to be 18 or older
● US citizen or permanent resident
● Minimum $800 in monthly income
● Valid bank account information (account/routing)
● Not a New York, West Virginia or DC resident
● Completed application through the VivaLoan website
Highlights:
● Loan from $100 to $15,000 at sub 35.99% APRs
● Flexible repayment terms of up to 60 months
● Loose eligibility criteria
● Transparent fee structure and terms
● Excellent source of emergency cash for poor credit, fair credit, and bad credit borrowers
Fees:
● No origination or prepayment penalties
● Late and insufficient funds fees apply
Pros:
● Loans up to $15,000
● APRs up to 35.99%
● Typical repayment terms from 12 to 60 months
● Speedy loan disbursement by the next business day
● Easy and intuitive online application
● Support for various loan purposes (e.g. debt consolidation, and medical expenses)
● Accessible 24/7
Cons:
● No in-person branches or dedicated online support
● Not available to New York, West Virginia or DC residents
● Not everyone is eligible for $15,000
● Mainly a source of unsecured loans
● Extensions and alternative repayment options may not be available
Terms: VivaLoans is a lending network connecting bad credit and poor credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms across several products, including instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit.
Loan amounts through VivaLoans range from $100 to $15,000, along with annual percentage rates (APRs) of up to 35.99%. Other perks include flexible repayment terms, no prepayment penalties, and a streamlined online application process.
To illustrate the overall borrowing costs using a hypothetical loan, let's consider a specific example: a $12,000 loan with a 34% APR over a year. In this scenario, the estimated monthly payment would amount to $811.89, resulting in a total repayment amount of $19,485.43 with $5,485.43 allocated to interest charges.
For a comprehensive understanding of the loan conditions provided by each direct lender, we strongly recommend visiting their respective websites. Not all lenders will approve your desired loan amount, as final underwriting decisions depend on the borrower's profile, direct lender, applicable state usury laws, and similar variables.
100Lenders
Like VivaLoans, 100Lenders is also an excellent source of emergency cash to cover many of life’s unexpected expenses, from past due lab bills to a much needed engine repair preventing you from going to work.
One of the best things about 100Lenders is its extensive network of hundreds of participating direct lenders specializing in installment-based short-term loans for poor credit and bad credit folks. Loan amounts range from $100 to $40,000 at sub 35.99% APRs with longer than average repayment terms of up to 60 months. It's a deal for bad credit borrowers that would prefer smaller monthly payments.
Another benefit to using 100Lenders is its quick and easy online application. Securing emergency cash to cover unexpected expenses has always been challenging with a lending network like 100Lenders.
How to Apply: 100Lenders offers a straightforward and intuitive online application process. On the homepage, you will find the application button. Enter your desired loan amount and have all supporting documentation ready (e.g., employment records and bank account/routing numbers for funds disbursement). Assuming instant approval, you should expect funds deposited to your bank account by the next business day as long as you meet a daily 5 pm weekday cut-off. Try to avoid submitting loan request forms on Fridays, holidays, or weekends for faster funding times.
Eligibility:
● 18 years of age or older
● Legal residency in the United States
● Minimum monthly income of $800
● Valid bank account, email address, and home address
● Completed online application through the 100Lenders website
Highlights:
● Loans from $100 to $40,000
● Non-predatory APRs of up to 35.99%
● Quick and easy 5-minute online application
● Some lenders report on-time payments of credit bureaus
● Secure https and 256-bit encryption protocols for data security
Fees:
● No origination fees
● No prepayment penalties
● Late and insufficient funds fees apply
Pros:
● Loans from $100 to $40,000
● APRs up to 35.99%
● Available in almost all 50 states
● Excellent source of emergency cash for all types of personal expenses
● Near guaranteed approval and no credit check
● Soft inquiry upon loan request form submission
● Funds to your bank account by the next business day
● A solid alternative to high-interest-rate credit cards
Cons:
● Higher than average interest rates
● Does not manage renewal policies directly
● Finance charges vary depending on the lender
● Accounts may be reported to a third-party consumer reporting agency if you do not repay on time
Terms: 100Lenders is a lending network connecting bad credit and poor credit borrowers with a network of legit direct lenders offering competitive rates and terms across several products, including instant online cash advances and personal loans for bad credit.
Loan amounts through 100Lenders range from $100 to $40,000, along with annual percentage rates (APRs) of up to 35.99%. Other perks include flexible repayment terms, no prepayment penalties, and a streamlined online application process.
To illustrate the overall borrowing costs using a hypothetical loan, let's consider a specific example: a $12,000 loan with a 19% APR over a year. In this scenario, the estimated monthly payment would amount to $604.90, resulting in a total repayment amount of $14,517.68 with $2,517.68 allocated to interest charges.
For a comprehensive understanding of the loan conditions provided by each direct lender, we strongly recommend visiting their respective websites. Not all lenders will approve your desired loan amount, as final underwriting decisions depend on the borrower's profile, direct lender, applicable state usury laws, and similar variables.
What Are Payday Loans?
Payday loans are short-term loans with higher-than-average interest rates of up to 35.99% tailored to borrowers with limited/no credit history or past delinquencies, collection activity, and other derogatory marks on their records. On the FICO scale, this means they have a 300 to 580 score.
Traditionally payday loans have ranged from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars for two to four-week repayment periods. However, reputable online lending networks like MoneyMutual and VivaLoans have opened up the playing field with higher borrowing limits and more flexible terms than traditional local cash advance places.
Payday loans can be used to cover all types of expenses, including but not limited to the following:
● Emergency medical bills
● Unexpected home repairs
● High-interest rate debt consolidation
● Necessary household purchases
● Small business funding
● Wedding expenses
● Legal fees
● Late utility bill payments
● Rent/mortgage payments
● Overdue credit card bills
How Do Payday Loans Online Work?
One of the go to sources for emergency cash is payday loans online. Today, plenty of online platforms allow the ease and convenience of obtaining these types of loans.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how payday loans online work:
Application Process. There are normally two options to obtain an online payday loan. One is through a direct online lender or fielding multiple loan offers using reputable online marketplaces like 100Lenders and ZippyLoan. We highly recommend the latter, as a single loan inquiry form will produce several competitive loans offers from legit payday loan companies interested in earning your business.
Eligibility Criteria. Unlike traditional loans for banks and credit unions, online payday loans have much looser qualification criteria requiring no more than 18 years of age with a regular source of income and a valid bank account so that lenders know where to send your funds.
On top of that, you do not need to earn direct deposit payments from an employer. Self-employed, gig workers, freelancers, pensioners, and similar populations with credit scores in the 300 to 580 range can all benefit from an online payday loan.
Loan Approval and Disbursement. Once a loan request form is submitted and you select one of several loan offers, approval and distribution are the next steps. Every direct lender has its own underwriting policies, reviewing all the information you provide.
However, as long as you meet all eligibility criteria, you should expect instant approval/near guaranteed approval with funds transferred to your bank account within one business day.
One of the best things about online payday loans is that you do not need to participate in outdated processes like issuing post-dated checks in the amount of the loan proceeds plus any finance charges for local payday lenders to cash out on your next payday.
Repayment. Once you have signed a loan agreement, you must adhere to its repayment terms. On agreed-upon due dates, online payment lenders withdraw the loan amount, including all finance charges, from your bank account.
With our recommended online lending networks, enrolling in a loan extension or an installment repayment plan is possible. However, we typically advise against it as it indicates a larger sign that you do not know how to manage debt well.
Regardless of where you are signing up for an online payday loan, familiarize yourself with all loan terms and conditions before signing any loan agreement. Remember, online payday lenders are not restricted to offering $255. Many lenders will provide higher amounts, whether $1,000, $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, or even more.
Are $255 Payday Loans Online Offered on The Same Day?
To understand the concept of "same day" as it applies to $255 online payday loans, note the distinction between instant approval/near guaranteed approval and same day funding.
Reputable online marketplaces like MoneyMutual and VivaLoans offer instant approval (same day) but not funds disbursement. The quickest you can receive funds is by the next business day, assuming your loan request is submitted and approved by a daily 5 pm weekday deadline, avoiding holidays, Fridays, and weekends.
If you want same day funds, we recommend 0% interest cash advance apps like Earnin and Brigit, which charges a small expediting fee comprising a percentage of the total amount being borrowed and based on whether or not you're using direct deposit.
For example, Earnin charges $0.99 on advances of up to $24.99 with direct deposit and $1.99 without direct deposit.
In turn, advances from $25 to $74.99 incur a fee of $1.99 with direct deposit and $2.99 without direct deposit.
Be sure to consult with your lender or 0% cash advance app to determine if there are any expediting fees.
Are $255 Payday Loans Online for Bad Credit?
Yes, one of the more popular audiences for $255 payday loans online is people with bad credit, classified as those with FICO scores in the 300 to 580 range.
Remember, most $255 payday loans online opportunities do not rely on one's credit score but on income and ability to repay the loan through debt-to-income ratio and employment records. No credit check and bad credit payday lenders care more about your income source and your actual credit score.
Suppose you want less risky options to $255 payday loans online for bad credit. In that case, we recommend exploring personal installment loans for bad credit, payday alternative loans (PALs), peer-to-peer lending platforms (e.g. Prosper), and secured loans with assets such as a vehicle, jewelry, or savings account.
Are Small $255 Payday Loans with No Credit Check?
Most small $255 payday loans online do not require a minimum credit score. Instead, eligibility is based on income, debt-to-income ratio, and employment status. However, each bad credit direct lender has its own underwriting criteria, so we encourage you to reach out and learn more about their policies.
Although no minimum required credit score is enticing, note that $255 payday loans online typically come with higher than average interest rates. If you don't exercise strong financial discipline and fail to repay a $255 payday loan on time, you may enter a cycle of debt, so we encourage you to stay on top of your monthly budget and pay it off as soon as possible.
As always, be sure to fully review all loan terms and conditions to understand the total cost of borrowing fully. Feel free to consult our guide to explore all of your available loan options, as plenty of alternatives exist, like 0% interest cash advance apps, payday alternative loans, instant online cash advances, high risk personal loans, and personal loans for bad credit.
How to Find the Best $255 Payday Loans Online on the Same Day with No Credit Check
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to find the best same day $255 payday loans online with no credit check:
Read This Guide. The first step is to familiarize yourself with all aspects of same day online $255 payday loan. Understand what it is, the types of expenses it could be used for, and reputable sources, two of which are lending networks like MoneyMutual and 100Lenders that offer high borrowing limits, APRs up to $35.99%, flexible repayment terms up to 60 months and no origination or prepayment penalties.
Understand Your Needs. What is the purpose of your $255 online payday loan? Can you cover a paycheck gap that you can take care of within the next two to four weeks? Do you anticipate needing more than a month to repay? If so, 0% interest cash advance apps fall under the former, and online payday loans from lending networks are viable for the latter.
APR Calculator (Optional). If you anticipate taking out a larger loan than a no credit check same day $255 payday loan online (e.g., $1,000, $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, or even more), then we highly recommend using an APR calculator.
There are many benefits to using APR calculators, such as getting a better feel for the true cost of borrowing, comparing different loan options, and evaluating affordability. We also appreciate them because they bring up fees to the forefront, such as application, origination, and prepayment penalties. By viewing all of these fees upfront, it allows you to make a better financial decision.
Submit Loan Request Forms. Once you’ve identified the lender you wish to work with (or one licensed to operate in your state), we recommend submitting at least two loan request forms to get a wider pool of competitive loan offers. At least six legit direct lenders should compete for your services. Remember that their terms will come nowhere close to traditional payday loans, auto title loans and pawn shop loans.
Research and Gather Information. Once you have several loan offers, study and gather information by visiting each direct lender's website, browsing the web for healthy customer reviews (decent negative to positive feedback ratio), carefully applying a magnifying glass to all website disclaimers to ensure transparency.
Additionally, you will want to compare interest rates and fees and confirm eligibility requirements. Pay close attention to employment status, income, and residency.
Remember to confirm the lender's legitimacy by ensuring it is licensed and regulated to operate in your state. For example, MoneyMutual is unavailable in Connecticut and New York, while VivaLoans is unavailable in New York, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Review All Loan Offers. Once you have shortlisted all offers to one, carefully reread and review the loan offer, burning the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment into your mind. Understand all implications of non-payment and if on-time/late payments are reported to credit bureaus.
Best $255 Payday Loans Online Alternatives (Same Day and No Credit Check)
Suppose you explore all alternatives available for $255 online same-day payday loans. In that case, many alternatives exist to explore with solid borrowing amounts, lower interest rates, and a generous fee structure.
Three options that come to mind are 0% interest cash advance apps, Buy Now/Pay Later services, and payday alternative loans (PALs) from credit unions.
Paycheck Advance Apps. One of our favorite alternatives to traditional same day $255 online payday loans is 0% paycheck advance apps like Earnin and Brigit. They allow you to access a percentage of your earned wages before your next paycheck simply by connecting your bank account and income source, with no fees or credit checks.
In the case of Earnin, it offers cash advances of up to $100 per day and up to $750 for every pay cycle. Brigit comes in a little less at up to $500. The difference between Earnin and Brigit is its extra features. Whereas Earnin is a pure paycheck advance service, Brigit focuses more on financial management with additional tools like credit builders and personalized insights on spending behavior with intuitive online dashboards.
Honorable mentions are Dave, Albert, and MoneyLion.
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL). Over the past several years, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has become popular thanks to reinventing the payment model on e-commerce websites. Specifically, there's no longer a need to pay an entire purchase upfront, but in fixed equal installments over time with 0% interest and no fees.
Two of the most popular BNPL platforms are Afterpay and Klarna. Both are very popular for their "Pay in 4" model, which allows consumers to split purchases into four equal payments, with the first payment due upfront and subsequent payments made every two weeks. If you make all your payments on time, expect no additional charges.
Additionally, platforms like Klarna provide added value services such as tracking your spending, personalized shopping recommendations, and quick at-a-glance previews of your payments using an intuitive smartphone app.
Payday Alternative Loans (PALs). In recent years, one of the best alternatives to traditional payday loans has been payday alternative loans (PALs) from credit unions. They offer anywhere from $100 to $2,000 with capped 28% interest rates and longer repayment terms from one to 12 months, repaid in fixed monthly installments.
PALs are a welcome alternative to traditional payday loans, which require that you repay the entire loan up front on top of all applicable finance charges.
Remember the financial education resources credit unions offer, whether you have fair or good credit, PALs are an excellent alternative to traditional same day $255 payday loans from local cash advance places or online lenders.
Direct, Non-Direct, Personal, Payday, 0% Paycheck Advance Apps… There Are So Many Options. How Do I Choose The Best of Them?
Direct, Non-Direct, Personal, Payday, 0% Paycheck Advance Apps. There Are Too Many Options! How do I Choose?
With an endless variety of lending institutions and loan types, getting confused is not out of the question.
Based on your financial situation, let's put a clear spin on the best uses for each loan type.
Direct Lenders. One of the biggest benefits of direct lenders is that you are working with financial institutions that back up their loans from application to repayment. As a result, you can renegotiate terms and drive conditions in your favor. However, you have to deal with them one at a time, which constrains your time and resources.
Non-Direct Lenders. Unlike direct lenders, direct lenders are online marketplaces or lending networks that pair bad credit borrowers with scores in the 300 to 580 range with various loan companies that offer different types of loans, from instant online cash advances to personal loans for bad credit. With one loan inquiry form, you could receive multiple competitive loan offers to research and decide upon.
Remember, none of the direct lenders on these online marketplaces charge anywhere close to the 300% and 400% APRs offered by traditional payday loans, pawn shop loans, in auto title loans.
Personal Loans for Bad Credit. Personal loans for bad credit are given to borrowers likely to pay APRs in the 31 to 35.99% range for loans up to $40,000. They also have longer repayment terms of up to five years. Consider this one of the more longer term options out of all the loan types we cover.
Online Payday Loans. Online payday loans could also be called instant online cash advances in that they offer loans up to several hundreds of dollars in exchange for APRs up to 35.99% and short two to four-week repayment terms. However, the lending networks that provide online payday loans also offer other types of loans, including no credit check loans and bad credit loans for the quick emergency cash you need.
0% Interest Paycheck Advance Apps. The best use of 0% interest paycheck advance apps is to cover paycheck gaps. It should be at most $750, with the ability to repay it within two to four weeks or on your next paycheck. If you cannot handle this repayment term, using something other than this type of loan is best. Additionally, it will not provide you with high borrowing limits, a $750 maximum which is not enough to cover large expenses like bathroom renovations and vacations.
Which Lenders Are the Best for Bigger Amount Loans Higher than $255 e.g. $1,000, $5,000, $40,000?
The best lenders offering larger amounts of $1,000, $5,000, $40,000, or more belong to banks and credit unions for borrowing up to $100,000 and APRs in the 11% to 24% range. However, recent inflationary measures and the actions of the Federal Reserve have caused rates to go upward for excellent to good credit borrowers.
If you are looking for a smaller dollar amount in the $255 range, we highly recommend instant online cash advances and 0% interest cash advance apps that cover paycheck gaps. All you have to do is be confident that you will be able to repay better by the due date to avoid unnecessary fees.
What Are The Risks of Traditional Payday Loan Scams?
Unfortunately, traditional payday loans have more disadvantages than advantages. If you don't pay close attention, you expect to enter a vicious debt cycle on a $400 loan with 400% APRs and one requested $69 extension fee.
Let's explain each of the risks of traditional payday loans in depth:
Extension/Rollover Fees. Traditional payday loans from your local cash advance place offer the option of an extension or rollover fee. These fees can go up to $79 depending on the lender and your state's usury laws, all for extending the due date by an additional two weeks. If you have to seek extension and rollover fees, you will likely be a poor candidate for no credit check or bad credit loans.
Higher Than Average Interest Rates. Unlike traditional loans for banks or credit unions, conventional payday loans have outrageous APRs, sometimes exceeding 400%. If you take two consecutive rollovers, the interest your lender collects will eventually surpass the principal. This is the way they can reap the profits.
Another important thing to note is that there are much better options with our recommended online lending networks. From high risk personal loans to personal loans for bad credit, they come at much much lower interest rates in the 31% to 35.99% range.
Not Easy to Distinguish. The payday loan industry is rife with scams. From a lack of physical addresses on website disclaimers to aggressive marketing tactics with promises of guaranteed rates for an upfront fee, you will need extensive research to sort out the scammers from the legit bad credit loan and no credit check loan companies.
Not All Report On-Time Payments to Credit Bureaus. One of the best things about paying off loans is that some bad credit lenders will report on-time payments to the credit bureaus. The longer you maintain a spotless bill payment record, the higher your credit score and the lower interest rates you qualify for.
My understanding of the risk of traditional payday loans, you'll be on a better track to securing the best option for you and your financial situation in the long run.
What Are Payday Loans Laws by State?
Here are all the payday loan laws by state:
● Alabama. Max of $500 with a term no less than ten days and no more than 31 days, with finance charges not exceeding 17.5% of the loan.
● Alaska. Max of $500 with a 14-day repayment term and non-refundable origination fees no greater than $5 with total costs not more than $15 for every $100 loaned.
● Arizona. Illegal.
● Arkansas. Illegal.
● California. Max of $300 with a repayment term of up to 31 days and deferred deposit transaction fees no greater than 15% of the check’s face amount.
● Colorado. Max of $500 with no maximum loan term and APRs no greater than 35.99%.
● Delaware. Max of $1,000 with a max 60-day repayment term.
● District of Columbia. Illegal.
● Florida. Max of $500 with a repayment term of at most seven days and no longer than 31 days.
● Georgia. Illegal.
● Hawaii. Illegal.
● Idaho. Max of $1,000 with no maximum loan term and total finance charges not to exceed exceeding 25% of the borrower's gross monthly income.
● Illinois. Max of $1,000 or no more than 25% of the borrower's gross monthly income with a minimum repayment term of 13 days.
● Indiana. Min of $50 and max of $550 worth of repayment term no longer than 14 days, with finance charges on the first $250 no more than 15% of the principal, finance charges on $250 to $400 loans no greater than 13% of the principal, and finance charges on loans from $400 to $550 no greater than 10% of the principal.
● Iowa. Max of $500 worth of repayment term at most 31 days and fees at most $15 for every $100 advanced.
● Kansas. Max of $500 with a minimum 7-day and a maximum 30-day repayment term, with finance charges no greater than 15% of the loan value.
● Kentucky. Max of $500 with a repayment term no longer than 60 days and finance charges no greater than $15 for every $100.
● Louisiana. Max of $350 with repayment term no longer than 30 days and finance charges no greater than 16.75% of the face amount.
● Michigan. Max 31-day repayment term and a tiered finance charge structure with limits on the percentage of fees based on the amount borrowed.
● Minnesota. Max of $350 with a repayment term no longer than 30 days and tiered finance charge structure with limits on the percentage of fees based on amount borrowed.
● Mississippi. Max of $500 (including fees). Maximum loan terms and finance charges depend on the loan amount.
● Missouri. Max of $500 with a minimum 14-day and a maximum 31-day repayment term.
● Montana. Minimum of $50 and a maximum of $300 with a repayment term of at most 31 days and an APR not exceeding 36%, not including insufficient funds fees.
● Nebraska. Max of $500 with repayment terms up to 34 days.
● Nevada. Max loan amount equal to 25% of a borrower's gross monthly income with a repayment term no longer than 35 days.
● New Hampshire. Max of $500 with a minimum 7-day and a maximum 30-day repayment term with APRs no greater than 35.99%.
● New Mexico. Illegal.
● North Carolina. Illegal.
● North Dakota. Max of $500 with a repayment term not exceeding 60 days. Finance charges not exceeding 25% of the amount borrowed.
● Ohio. Max of $1,000 with a max one-year repayment term with interest rates not exceeding 28%. Some exceptions apply.
● Oklahoma. Max of $500 with a minimum 12-day and maximum 45-day repayment term with finance charges not exceeding $15 for every $100 borrowed for the first $300.
● Oregon. Max of $50,000, with lenders reserving the right to demand repayment within 60 days.
● Rhode Island. Max of $500 with a minimum 13-day repayment term.
● South Carolina. Max of $550 with a maximum 31-day repayment term.
● South Dakota. Max of $500 with no specified minimum or maximum repayment term and APRs not exceeding 35.99%.
● Tennessee. Max of $500 with a maximum 31-day repayment term.
● Texas. Repayment term of at least seven days.
● Virginia. Max of $2,500 with a minimum 4-month and maximum 24-month repayment term.
● Washington. Max of $700 or 30% of your gross monthly income with a tiered percentage max finance charges depending on the amount borrowed.
● Wisconsin. Max borrowing amount with a repayment term of at most 90 days.
● Wyoming. No max borrowing amount with a maximum repayment term no longer than one calendar month.
For more information on payday loan laws, visit the National Conference of State Legislatures - Payday Lending State Statutes.
Tips to Avoid Payday Loans Scams
Despite best efforts to regulate itself over the past few decades through usury laws and regulatory actions, there's no shortage of payday loan scams that you can easily fall victim to if you're not careful.
Here are five signs to look out for:
Incomplete Contact Information. If a lender's contact information is not verifiable using a physical address and valid phone number on their disclaimers or other clear reference point, you may consider them a fraud. Be sure to look out for incomplete or false contact details. Do not automatically assume that all physical addresses are legit. As an added bonus try entering physical addresses into Google to see if they are actually real.
Unsolicited Offers. Scam payday loan companies are known for making unsolicited loan offers via phone calls, SMS, and emails. Under no circumstances will a reputable lender ever reach out to you without making a prior request through a contact information form or other communication method.
Lack of Security. Ensure that your payday loan site, direct lender, or lending network has the appropriate security protocols. Specifically, you will want to look for "https://" at the beginning of the website URL, which lets browsers know there's a secure connection.
Additionally, you should check for $56-bit SSL encryption with your online forms, which offers a secure method of entering your private details without interference from hackers.
Fee Structure. All fees must be clearly stated on all disclaimers. It should be immediately clear if there are any origination or prepayment penalties, two penalties that catch many people off guard. Remember, origination fees should not be applicable to you as you should not be responsible for helping lending companies pay for administrative costs and overhead. Likewise, with prepayment penalties, which only cover lenders when they have not collected enough in interest charges for the loan to be profitable.
Licensing. Always ensure that your direct lender is licensed to operate in your state. Since every state has specific regulations and licensing requirements, you must be a direct lender or lending network that adheres to them. Very rarely do you find any lending network licensed to operate in all states.
For example, MoneyMutual is not accessible in New York and Connecticut.
By checking for all of the above, you will reduce your chances of being involved in a payday loan scam that can easily put you in a vicious cycle of debt that will be hard to climb out of.
Best Tips to Improve Your Credit Score
One of the best things you can do is to keep your credit score in top shape.
The higher your credit score, the lower the interest rates you're eligible for, with a potential for longer repayment terms and extra perks.
If you have time before taking out your next $255 same-day online payday loan with no credit check, then we strongly encourage you to boost your credit score with the following five strategies:
Reduce Credit Utilization. According to FICO, your credit utilization comprises 30% of your score. This ratio is your total credit limit versus your outstanding balances.
For example, if you have a $50,000 credit limit and $20,000 in outstanding balances, your credit utilization ratio is 40%.
The best practice is to keep your credit utilization ratio below 10%. However, this may not be possible as paying off a large outstanding balance every month is hard. Sometimes all we can do is make the minimum payments, which is better than making no payments at all.
Keep Old Accounts Open. We highly recommend never closing your old credit card accounts, as it could hurt your credit score, thanks to a reduced length of credit history. The longer your average account age, the more favorable lenders see it. Instead of closing off any old cards, use them to make an automatic payment on a small monthly charge, e.g., Netflix or Spotify subscription. This will help you build credit history without even thinking about it.
Dispute Credit Reporting Errors. Despite creditors making best efforts to report accurate account activity to credit bureaus, they get it wrong sometimes.g. For example, it's not uncommon to see incorrect balances, wrong addresses, or accounts opened that should be marked as close and vice versa.
To stay on top of any credit reporting errors, we highly recommend that you visit annualcreditreport.com and pull reporting from each of the three major reporting credit bureaus every couple of months (or as you apply for new loans).
How to Manage Your Budget Effectively
If you want to limit your chances of taking out a same-day $255 online payday loan, you must know how to manage your budget effectively.
By employing simple money management habits, you will not only reduce your chances of taking out a bad credit loan or no credit check loan, but you will also set yourself up for success in the long run.
Here are some excellent strategies on how to manage your budget effectively:
Create a Budget. Before anything, we recommend establishing a budget by documenting your income and expenses. Try to categorize your expenses so that you can understand the percentage of income spent by category.
You are in serious trouble if you allocate 50% of your income towards discretionary expenses like Netflix subscriptions or nights out of the town. If you need a guide on manageable allocations, the 50/30/20 rule is very popular, where 50% of your income is reserved for fixed expenses, 30% for variable/ discretionary expenses, and the rest towards a savings account, high yield money market fund or similar investment vehicle.
Negotiate Bills. Never be afraid to negotiate lower rates with utility, internet, and cable companies. To do this, we first recommend researching alternative options and understanding competitive rates before contacting your provider and using this information to negotiate.
Is a competitor providing an introductory offer of $29.99 a month while your existing provider has you paying $59.99 at the three-year mark? If so, you may be able to leverage this.
Another way you can successfully negotiate your bills is by using service providers like Trim and Truebill. They can cancel subscriptions and negotiate bills (e.g., cable and internet) on your behalf, with a small commission paid for every success based on the amount they were able to help you save.
If they do not save you money, you pay nothing.
Sometimes you can even use the services to get refunds, negotiate lower interest rates, or waive late or insufficient funds fees. Just keep in mind that bill negotiation services may not be compatible with all providers.
Set Realistic Goals. We recommend that you set short and long-term financial goals. Whether it is to save $20,000 towards a dream wedding or $1,000 towards putting the last touches on your bathroom renovation, setting goals allows you to see your approach is a success.
Use Cash Envelopes. When it comes to budgeting, one of the biggest psychological tricks is to use cash envelopes. For example, you can label one cash envelope "Groceries" and only use that envelope for groceries. Visually tracking your spending will help some people avoid overspending.
Manage Debt Responsibly. We must recognize the importance of managing debt responsibly by prioritizing repayment, creating monthly budgets, and staying below a 40% debt to income ratio. If you can afford it, always pay more than the minimum payment every month across all your credit cards to reduce outstanding balances faster.
Establish a Rainy Day Fund. We recommend establishing a rainy day fund with at least three to six months' living expenses to ensure you do not default on future loan payments. This will help provide coverage in case you become unemployed or incapacitated.
Set Up Automatic Payments. With 35% of your FICO score consisting of payment history, the number one thing in maintaining a high credit score is to make all payments on time, every time (across all of your lines of credit, including student loans and mortgages).
One way to stay on top of on-time payments is by setting up payment reminders or automatic payments. By automatically having creditors withdraw funds from your checking or savings account every month, you will always have a due date if you keep a high balance.
Pay Off Debt Smartly. It doesn't make sense to take the first debt you see and pay it off as much as possible. If you have multiple high-interest debts, pay them off strategically by prioritizing depths with the highest interest rates first.
One option is consolidation or refinancing, where you can negotiate lower interest rates to pay off debt faster.
Go Over Your Insurance Policies. Another surefire way to save this is by evaluating your insurance policy every few months. Insurance providers expect to negotiate with policyholders, allowing them to adjust deductibles and coverage limits/apply for discounts like telematics, low mileage, good driver safety features, and dozens of others.
As your life circumstances change, we also recommend keeping that in mind. For example, switching to a 1997 Honda Civic from a 2021 Tesla Model X can increase your premiums by 50% or more, thanks to the highly specialized labor/cost of parts Teslas have long been known for.
Considering all this, you should be extra strategic about which vehicle you drive.
Our Lending Network Selection Process
To compile this guide, our research covered various lending networks, from smaller regionalized outfits to well-known national platforms like MoneyMutual, with millions of members served.
Criteria used to evaluate each lending Network were APRs/interest rates, lender network/options, application/approval process, loan terms/conditions, and data security/privacy.
Let's take a deep dive into each of our criteria:
APRs/Interest Rates. Our recommended lending networks offer non-predatory APRs of up to 35.99%. It's a welcome change from traditional local cash advance places that charge upwards of 400% APRs and put you on the hook for extension/rollover fees and third-party fees from banks like overdraft and insufficient funds fees.
Lender Network/Options. We appreciate the diversity each of our lending networks offers regarding direct lenders. Each website easily contains hundreds of legit direct lenders willing to offer competitive rates and terms.
Application/Approval Process. When we evaluated each of our lending networks, we paid close attention to usability and ease of use. All of them have quick one or two-page forms that take no more than 10 minutes to complete, allowing you to enjoy instant approval and next-day funding in no time.
Loan Terms & Conditions. Expect none of the predatory terms and conditions offered by traditional payday, auto title, and pawnshop loans. Each of our recommended lending networks has well-written and transparent disclaimers on their websites that indicate all of the things you might be interested in, such as state of operation, representative loan examples, and additional explanations on how lending networks are different than direct lenders (as they do not originate loans or manage the repayment process).
Data Security/Privacy. We are big fans of online security and data privacy. Two key things we look for are adherence to the HTTP protocol (indicating a secure server connection) and 256-bit SSL encryption so that your information is not pulled away from prying hackers.
When evaluating direct lenders and lending networks, remember to dive deep into security measures, privacy policies, and other certifications so that you understand how your information is being managed.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the eligibility requirements for a same day payday loan?
Fortunately, same-day online $255 payday loans have some of the loosest eligibility criteria or whatever you encounter. Typically all you need to do is be at least 18 years old with a minimum monthly income of $800 and a valid bank account for funds disbursement.
What is the repayment period for a same day payday loan?
Traditional same-day payday loans usually have two to four-week repayment terms, with proceeds repaid on your next payday. However, online same day payday loans have more flexible repayment terms for a few days upwards of five years (even more in some cases). However, you'll often find that these types of loans are called something else, e.g., personal loans for bad credit, no credit check loans, or bad credit loans.
What are the fees and interest rates associated with same day payday loans?
Fortunately, all of our recommended lending networks have very relaxed fee requirements. The most scrutinized one is APRs, which is an indicator of the total cost of borrowing over a year long, inclusive of all interest charges and extra fees (e.g., origination fees).
Expect no origination or prepayment penalties except in the case of FundsJoy and Upstart lenders, which charge up to 5% and 8%, respectively. Apart from lender-specific fees, late and insufficient funds fees apply, as it is a standard cost of doing business.
Can I extend or roll over a same day payday loan?
Extension or rollover options depend on the lender and any applicable state laws. Most online same day payday lenders from our reputable online marketplaces do not offer this option. Keep in mind that state usury laws also dictate other borrowing behaviors. For example, some states have cooling-off periods where borrowers cannot take out a second loan immediately after the first loan.
What happens if I can't repay my same day payday loan on time?
Unfortunately, not paying your same day payday loan on time may put you on the hook for late repayment fees. Non-payment for a longer period may have your account escalated to a third-party collection agency that may conduct heavy phone call volume until you pay. If you have difficulty paying off your loan, we recommend bringing it up with your payday lender, as they may have options for forbearance or hardship.
Are credit checks required for same day payday loans?
One of the best things about same day payday loans is that there's no minimum required credit score. Instead, eligibility is based on other factors such as the borrower's income, debt-to-income ratio, and employment record. To them, these are equal indicators that you can repay the loan.
Conclusion
In short, our recommended lending networks offer a wide variety of best online same day $255 payday loan companies that you can trust. All of them are almost equally formidable when it comes to favorable interest rates, repayment terms, fee structure, and instant approval/near-guaranteed approval so that you get the emergency cash you deserve in record time.