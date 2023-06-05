Bpc-157 Peptide Side Effects, Benefits, Dosage, Cycles, Before And After Results

BPC-157 is a peptide that may help with healing and regeneration. To know what BPC-157 is, let's explain it. BPC means Body Protection Compound, and it's made of a string of 15 amino acids.
Many trainers, bodybuilders, and athletes are using some compounds that don't have enough studies. That's why we need to check these compounds like Body Protection Compound BPC-157 that seems to work for torn muscles and tendons.
So what is this BPC 157 and why is modern bodybuilding missing so much about it?
What is BPC 157?
BPC-157 is a peptide that comes from the stomach juices of humans. The compound is now being sold to many bodybuilders online in different supplement shops.
The idea of BPC 157 came from the protein that is found in the GI system of humans. BPC 157 has regenerative properties that may help to heal broken tendons and injured muscles.
BPC 157 is a great chemical for helping the body by protecting it from injuries, but most of the research on BPC 157 is only done on rats. It may also surprise you that BPC 157 has many benefits for the stomach besides helping with problems like bone decay, joint pain, damaged intestines, and ulcers.
BPC 157 compounds also help with reducing inflammation that may prevent some brain disorders and organ damage. There were some illegal activities with the BPC 157 compound, like testing on lab animals and these researchers were hurt on purpose so they could finish the test.
Is BPC 157 a Steroid?
BPC 157 is not a steroid but a peptide, you see both steroids and peptides are similar but different!
Steroids are different from Peptides because they give an artificial dose of the testosterone hormone – kind of unnatural. Peptides, on the other hand, make the body produce more testosterone hormone naturally. Peptides are safer than steroids even though bodybuilders and athletes like the effects of steroids.
Both steroids and peptides have different purposes and BPC 157 does most of them.
BPC-157: What Is It and How Does It Work?
BPC-157 is a substance that can help your body heal itself. It is similar to a natural protein that is found in your stomach. It can protect and repair your digestive system, as well as other parts of your body. It can also reduce inflammation and help new blood vessels grow. This can improve your health in many ways [1].
BPC-157 has been tested in animals and humans for different purposes. Some of the benefits that have been found are:
- Healing wounds and injuries in tendons, bones, skin, muscles, and ligaments [1, 3, 8].
- Improving blood flow and heart health [2, 3, 6].
- Protecting the brain and nerves from damage and diseases [1, 4, 10].
- Reducing the harmful effects of some drugs, such as alcohol, painkillers, and insulin [1, 4, 11].
- Fighting against oxidative stress and inflammation [1, 2, 4, 8].
BPC-157 can also help with mental health problems, such as depression and schizophrenia [1, 4].
How BPC-157 works is not fully understood yet. But it seems to increase the activity of some growth factors that are involved in tissue repair and regeneration. It also affects the immune system and the inflammatory response [1, 3].
How to Use BPC-157
BPC-157 is not approved as a medicine yet. So there are no official guidelines on how to use it safely and effectively. But there are some tips that you can follow based on the available research [1, 5, 6, 8, 20]:
- There are different ways to take BPC-157. You can inject it into your muscle or under your skin. You can also swallow it as a pill or apply it on your skin as a cream or a rinse.
- The best way to take BPC-157 depends on what you want to achieve. For example, if you want to target your brain or nerves, you may try to spray it into your nose. If you want to protect your stomach or intestines, you may try to take it orally.
- The amount of BPC-157 that you need also depends on your goal. The average dose for animals is about 10 micrograms per kilogram of body weight. For humans, this dose may not be suitable. Some studies have used up to 1 milligram per day for injection or oral intake.
- You may not need to take BPC-157 every day. Some studies have used cycles of taking it for a few weeks and then stopping for a while.
- You should start with a low dose and gradually increase it if needed. You should also stop taking it if you experience any severe side effects.
- You should store BPC-157 in a cool and clean place. If you inject it, you should mix it with a sterile liquid first and keep it in the fridge.
Is BPC-157 Safe and Legal?
BPC-157 is not approved as a medicine by the FDA or other agencies. So you cannot buy it or sell it for medical use or human consumption legally. You can only use it for research purposes.
BPC-157 has not been tested for safety or side effects in long-term studies. But the current evidence suggests that it is well tolerated and has no toxicity when used properly. Some mild and temporary side effects that have been reported are:
- Irritation at the injection site
- Fatigue
- Nausea
- Sweating
- Light-headedness
Some other possible side effects of peptides in general are:
- Changes in appetite and blood pressure
- Headaches and dizziness
These side effects may be caused by low-quality products that contain harmful substances or wrong ingredients. So you should only buy peptides from reliable sources that follow these standards [12]:
1. All products should be labeled as for research use only.
2. The seller should not make any medical claims or guarantees about the products.
3. The seller should provide certificates of analysis (CoAs) that show the purity and identity of the products.
If you follow these guidelines and use BPC-157 carefully, you may be able to enjoy its benefits without any legal or health risks.
