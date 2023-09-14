Civant Meladerm Reviews - Best Skin Lightening Cream

Founded in 1999, Civant Skin Care hosts many qualified skincare professionals. The creators expected to make a stand-alone product that would help treat hyperpigmentation. And this is how Meladerm was created.

However, the brand’s reputation grew very soon, and they extended their research to broader aspects. They are now one of the most sold skincare brands with a number of nourishing and highly benefiting skincare ranges.

The product range at Civant Skincare focuses on skincare and nourishment. All the products are famous for their hydrating formula. They are known for their premium-quality ingredients, making their products suitable for daily use.

Civant is particular about not using some popular skincare ingredients, considering the long-lasting consequences they may bring. One such popular ingredient is hydroquinone. Hydroquinone is a significant part of most skincare brands. But in reality, it is an ingredient the FDA restricts for its harmful effects on the skin. The team at Civant is highly particular about not using hydroquinone in any of their product formulae.

Civant also maintains a distance from some other harmful ingredients, like

● Parabens

● Mineral oil

● Sulfates

● Phthalates

● Artificial fragrances

Civant Skincare now has an impressive product line in multiple categories. Some of the bestselling categories are:

● Daily care

● Brightening

● Anti-aging, etc.

Along with impressive products, Civant Skincare is also famous for its solid customer service, perfect delivery, etc. Here are some of the best features of Civant Skincare that are globally recognized.

● Supports easy online purchasing.

● It provides multiple safe payment options to purchase products, like PayPal, debit cards, credit cards, etc.

● Quick order processing time.

● Customers can also order through a toll-free phone number.

● Delivers domestic orders within five days.

● Delivers international orders within a maximum of 14 days.

● Provides a thirty-day money-back guarantee for all products.

● You can send return requests conveniently through email.

● Both men and women can use the products.

● Safe for use in children above the age of 12.

● Vegan-friendly products.

● Cruelty-free products.

● The brand is an active member of the PETA program called Beauty Without Bunnies.

Meladerm by Civant Skincare - Skin lightening cream