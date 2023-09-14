Civant Meladerm Reviews - Best Skin Lightening Cream

Skin discolorations, hyperpigmentation, etc., are some skin problems that most women and men struggle with globally. People try professional treatments for generic products, hoping to avoid such complex skin issues.
Despite having a wide range of skincare products, only a few stand by their claims and actually deliver. Meladerm by Civant skincare is one such rare brand that delivers exactly what it promises.
This skincare brand and product has been receiving rave reviews across all social media, and here is why. Here is an honest review and product guide for the famous Meladerm skin-lightening cream. The following section also provides enough information on where to buy Meladerm.
Founded in 1999, Civant Skin Care hosts many qualified skincare professionals. The creators expected to make a stand-alone product that would help treat hyperpigmentation. And this is how Meladerm was created.
However, the brand’s reputation grew very soon, and they extended their research to broader aspects. They are now one of the most sold skincare brands with a number of nourishing and highly benefiting skincare ranges.
The product range at Civant Skincare focuses on skincare and nourishment. All the products are famous for their hydrating formula. They are known for their premium-quality ingredients, making their products suitable for daily use.
Civant is particular about not using some popular skincare ingredients, considering the long-lasting consequences they may bring. One such popular ingredient is hydroquinone. Hydroquinone is a significant part of most skincare brands. But in reality, it is an ingredient the FDA restricts for its harmful effects on the skin. The team at Civant is highly particular about not using hydroquinone in any of their product formulae.
Civant also maintains a distance from some other harmful ingredients, like
● Parabens
● Mineral oil
● Sulfates
● Phthalates
● Artificial fragrances
Civant Skincare now has an impressive product line in multiple categories. Some of the bestselling categories are:
● Daily care
● Brightening
● Anti-aging, etc.
Along with impressive products, Civant Skincare is also famous for its solid customer service, perfect delivery, etc. Here are some of the best features of Civant Skincare that are globally recognized.
● Supports easy online purchasing.
● It provides multiple safe payment options to purchase products, like PayPal, debit cards, credit cards, etc.
● Quick order processing time.
● Customers can also order through a toll-free phone number.
● Delivers domestic orders within five days.
● Delivers international orders within a maximum of 14 days.
● Provides a thirty-day money-back guarantee for all products.
● You can send return requests conveniently through email.
● Both men and women can use the products.
● Safe for use in children above the age of 12.
● Vegan-friendly products.
● Cruelty-free products.
● The brand is an active member of the PETA program called Beauty Without Bunnies.
Meladerm is an international bestseller from Civant Skincare. It is an effective skin brightening and whitening cream that smooths out and brightens an area with regular application.
Meladerm cream is a global champion against hyperpigmentation and skin discoloration. It is widely reported to provide an even skin tone to the users. It uses over ten active natural ingredients to create the desired effect.
Meladerm is widely considered the one-stop solution for many skin problems, from age spots to wrinkles. The creators claim the products help treat issues like
● Melasma
● Hyperpigmentation
● Birthmarks
● Uneven skin tone
● Skin discoloration on knuckles, underarms, elbows, knees, etc.
● Post-acne scars
● Sunspots
● Age spots
● Scarring, etc.
Civant Meladerm is a concise solution for the entire body. Unlike many creams that are only for use in the face, Meladerm is useful on most body parts. Some of them include
● Knees
● Under arms
● Elbows, etc.
Rather than providing a fake glow, Meladerm focuses on identifying the root problem of the user's skin and provides ample nourishment to resolve it. This product is popular for its moisturizing and hydrating qualities. It tones and cleanses the skin and ensures its health from within.
As mentioned before, the Meladerm benefits are countless. Here are some of the most discussed and popular benefits of using Meladerm as a part of the daily routine.
● Meladerm preserves the natural texture of the user’s skin.
● Meladerm is essentially a skin-whitening cream that can lighten the skin by one or more shades.
● It hydrates and nourishes the skin.
● It protects the skin from various contaminants in the atmosphere and surroundings.
● It evens out the skin.
● Meladerm is highly effective for dark areas and spots of hyperpigmentation.
● It improves the general health of the user’s skin.
● Meladerm benefits all skin types.
● This product helps treat the under-eye black circles and puffiness.
● It reduces discoloration.
● It also reduces eye swelling. Studies reveal that regular Meladerm users experience around 32% less eye swelling.
● It helps the skin retain a good amount of moisture.
● The user’s skin appears less parched with the regular use of the product.
To understand what exactly you are exposing your skin to, looking at the Meladerm ingredient list is essential. Meladerm has about ten ingredients, which are all sourced from nature.
They prefer not to use any unwanted chemicals in their formulae. The brand is very keen on providing permanent natural solutions to skin problems. This attitude is visible in the exclusively natural Meladerm ingredient list.
● It is a synthetic ingredient.
● It is famous for its brightening effects.
● It is a critical ingredient in treating hyperpigmentation.
● Alpha Arbutin inhibits the production of Tyrosinase. Tyrosinase is responsible for high melanin production.
● Alpha Arbutin, thus, controls the melanin production significantly.
● This is a popular, harmless alternative to the harmful hydroquinone.
● It does not possess the safety hazards that hydroquinone carries.
● Azelaic acid provides a calming effect to the skin.
● It improves the redness of the skin very well.
● It has antibacterial properties.
● It also reduces hyperpigmentation.
● Azelaic acid is widely used for treating acne breakouts, melasma, and post-acne scars.
● Propionibacterium is the bacteria responsible for acne. Azelaic acid kills these bacteria.
● Azelaic acid is a highly gentle ingredient that is even used for acne treatment in pregnant people.
● Bearberry extract is also known as Arbutin or Beta Arbutin.
● It is from the uva ursi shrub.
● This ingredient has natural skin-brightening qualities.
● It inhibits the production of melanin production by controlling Tyrosinase activity.
● The regular use of bearberry extract reduces dark spots.
● The antioxidant and antibacterial qualities of bearberry extract help control acne breakout, too.
● It is also helpful in treating age marks, creases, melasma, etc.
● It has excellent exfoliation properties, too.
4. Emblica Fruit Extract
● This ingredient is from gooseberry plants.
● It is vital in preventing sun tan and other sun damage.
● It is a rich source of antioxidants that greatly benefit the skin's health.
● This extract contains Emblica, a substance that has extreme skin-brightening benefits.
● Hyaluronic acid is a naturally available substance found in the human body.
● It helps treat multiple skin conditions.
● It is good at retaining moisture. So it keeps the skin well-hydrated and nourished.
● It reduces skin lines and age spots significantly.
● It also has a positive impact on scars.
● Hyaluronic acid keeps the skin flexible and smooth.
● Kojic acid is from fermented rice and mushrooms.
● It has incredible antioxidant properties, which maintain general skin health.
● It resists the production of Tyrosinase and thereby controls hyperpigmentation.
● Recent studies reveal that Kojic acid has incredible skin-brightening capabilities.
● It evens the skin tone.
● It is also highly helpful in blocking UV radiation and treating sun damage.
● It also reduces puffiness and inflammation of the face.
● Lemon extract is beneficial to the skin if used in moderate amounts.
● It is one of the most effective natural ingredients for skin brightening.
● It is pretty non-irritating in general.
● It is helpful in healing scars and other skin damage.
● The lemon extract helps reduce the puffiness under the eyes.
● It also controls the creases and lines caused by stress and anxiety.
● Licorice root extract is from an herb.
● It is a source of numerous skin-beneficial properties.
● It inhibits the production of melanin and reduces dark spots.
● It also evens out the skin tone.
● This extract contains Glabridin, an antioxidant that resists UV radiation significantly.
● It is helpful for people with sensitive skin and easily irritable skin.
● It also has significant anti-inflammatory properties.
● It does not destroy the melanin-forming cells. So it does not alter the natural texture or composition of the user’s skin.
● This is from the White Mulberry or Morus Alba plant.
● It is a rich source of various antioxidants. So, it promotes general skin health.
● It effectively prevents hyperpigmentation.
● It also has significant skin-whitening properties.
● It is an effective solution for melasma, too. It is a fact that mulberry extract can improve the melasma condition by 75% within just eight weeks.
● The combination of mulberry extract with licorice root and kojic acid is considered the best for all skin problems.
● It significantly improves uneven skin tone.
● It also has many nourishing properties that help retain the moisture in the skin.
● Niacinamide is an excellent ingredient for treating dark spots.
● It has incomparable skin-brightening capabilities.
● It resists melanosome transfer and helps reduce hyperpigmentation.
● This is an excellent alternative to hydroquinone.
● It comes with numerous antioxidant properties.
● It prevents and heals UV radiation and other sun damage.
● It reduces the chances of hyperpigmentation in the future.
● It supports collagen production on the skin. Collagen helps with smoothing out the skin and reducing the age signs on the skin.
● It also helps maintain the natural skin barrier and nourishes it.
● Niacinamide handles the open pores well.
● It hydrates the skin well and improves its texture.
Some other less active ingredients in the Meladerm formulae are as follows.
● Pomegranate
● Tranexamic Acid
● Vitamin C
● Sepiwhite
● SymWhite 377
● Cocoa Butter
Meladerm primarily uses all plant-based ingredients. Natural ingredients make the product safe to use on sensitive skin.
It is advisable to use Civant Meladerm cream twice daily for the best results. The recommended time of use would be morning and night. Civant Meladerm reviews suggest that it is essential to clean your face before applying Meladerm. Washing your face properly before the Meladerm application helps the product absorb deeply and nourish.
Meladerm skin lightening cream comes in a bottle with a pump. You can take a single pump of product onto your hands and spread it evenly on your targeted skin surface. Give a good massage to help the product absorb into the skin well.
You should wait at least ten minutes for Meladerm cream to absorb the skin fully. Once it is well absorbed, you can use any other products on it. You can use various skincare products like moisturizer, sunscreen, etc., and makeup products like primer, foundation, etc.
It would be best to remember some essential things while using the Meladerm cream.
● The safety of Meladerm cream on pregnant and nursing people is yet to be determined. So, they should avoid the use of the cream.
● Although children above 12 years are safe to use the cream, it is advisable to take a dermatologist’s opinion before using it on children.
● Using an effective sunblock with SPF 30 alongside the Meladerm cream will provide excellent results.
● According to Civant Meladerm reviews, avoiding as much sun radiation as possible is advisable even after using Meladerm.
● It is essential to remember that Meladerm is exclusively for external use. Do not try to use it internally under any circumstances.
As the skin texture and composition of each person is different, there can be some side effect for Meladerm in some people. Some ingredients in Meladerm can cause skin irritation for some users.
One of the Meladerm cream side effects is high sensitivity towards heat. That is, regular users of Meladerm may find it more difficult than before to be in and around heat and sunlight.
Some common cons are associated with the Meladerm product except for some very few side effects. Some of them are as follows.
● Meladerm by Civant Skincare is not available for purchase offline. You have to go to the official website of Meladerm to purchase it.
● The expected results may vary at times.
● It is relatively expensive.
● Some users may take at least three months to start having any results.
Meladerm by Civant Skincare is exclusively available on the official website of Civant Skincare. No other online or offline retailers have the right to sell the cream. If you happen to see Meladerm cream in any offline or online stores, chances are high that it is fake.
You can buy Meladerm skin-lightening cream only from Civant Skincare’s official website. They maintain a robust delivery system and customer care system. Domestic customers will receive the product within just five days, whereas international customers will get the product in just fourteen days.
You can purchase Meladerm cream as a single unit or as part of a combo. The Meladerm prices may vary depending on whether you have brought a combo. Also, the total Meladerm prices may vary depending on your location and the shipping cost.
● One unit of Meladerm cream costs $58.00.
● A pack of two Meladerm costs $91.00.
● A pack of three Meladerm costs $174.00.
● A pack of four Meladerm costs $232.00.
Experts review that the Meladerm pigment correction cream may take about two to four weeks minimum to start showing results. It is essential to use the cream regularly to have the fastest results.
Even though the Meladerm pigment correction cream starts providing results in four weeks, it may take up to three months to have properly visible results. Also, it takes consistent application to receive the desired results in three months.
The time taken for the results to show mostly depends on the skin texture and composition of the users, too. Some may not have any results in the initial weeks. But patience and consistency are of extreme importance.
The use of Meladerm for hyperpigmentation produces excellent, long-lasting results. But it is essential to apply it regularly for the best results. As it has to be applied regularly, it is necessary to know how long does Meladerm last.
Meladerm comes in a 1.7 oz bottle. A single bottle of Meladerm usually contains about fifty pumps of the product. Nearly half of the pump is enough to cover your entire face adequately. If you are using Meladerm on your other problem areas, it may need a total of one pump at a time.
If you use the product only on the face, it will last roughly two months. If you use it for multiple areas, it may last only a month.
Using Meladerm twice daily for at least three continuous months changes the skin complexion and texture. The skin turns supple and bright. Some customers have even reported that their skin has brightened by a couple of shades.
The Meladerm before and after transformations are aided mainly by the high niacinamide content in the product. Niacinamide is the third most concentrated ingredient in the Meladerm ingredient list.
The Meladerm skin lightening cream has a lightweight texture. It provides nearly zero irritation to even the sensitive skin. The formula is pretty advanced, and the skin absorbs the cream almost instantly.
Meladerm skin whitening cream is relatively safe for all genders and ages. But here are some pointers on the discretion the users have to use.
● Meladerm is suitable for all genders. You can also use it on children above 12 years of age. But, it is advisable to take a dermatologist’s opinion before using the cream on children of any age.
● People with severe skin and health issues must consult a dermatologist before using Meladerm.
● Avoid the cream from having any contact with your eyes.
● Pregnant people and nursing mothers should avoid using Meladerm.
Meladerm usually takes two to four weeks to start working. Although, the visible result may occur only after at least two to three months.
A 1.7 oz Meladerm bottle's content usually lasts about seven weeks. It is important to note that the product lasts seven weeks if only applied to the face twice daily. If you use the product on more body parts, you may use it quickly.
You can buy Meladerm from Civant Skincare’s official website. It is not available for sale in any other online or offline stores.
Nothing drastic happens when you stop using Meladerm. If you care for your skin enough, the results made by Meladerm last for quite a long time. But if you are not using enough sun protection or moisturizing your skin, you may damage your skin very soon.
You can use Meladerm twice a day for hyperpigmentation. It resists melanin-producing substances and thereby reduces hyperpigmentation.