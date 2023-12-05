Dr. Harikiran Chekuri's Inspirational Visit to Ashray Akruti on world Disability day: Encouraging Children with Hearing Loss through Education and Hope

New Delhi (India), December 5: Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a leading plastic and hair transplant surgeon, visited the Ashray Akruti, on World Disability Day, 3rd December 2023, a registered nonprofit, non-religious, non-government organization working for people with disabilities, especially children with hearing loss, in Hyderabad.

He states, 'I always strive to stay grounded and give back to society by visiting various NGOs. Recently, I chose to visit Akshay Akruti, which cares for hearing-impaired children. Interacting with these children, who were full of life and enthusiasm was a soul-stirring experience. Their innocent smile, loving warmth, and gleaming eyes inspire me to live meaningfully and stay connected.’

At Akshay Akruti, Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a plastic surgeon at ReDefine Plastic Surgery and Hair Transplant Centre encouraged and motivated the children to empower themselves with education and valuable capabilities to choose their career goals and life paths. He cajoles them to stay inspired with the quote 'Deaf can!', a colloquial way of interpreting "Deaf people can do anything hearing people can do except hear, as quoted by I. King Jordan, first Deaf president of Gallaudet University (the only liberal arts university for the deaf in the world).

He conceded that Akshay Akruti began with just five children, and today, they have expanded their offerings to include education, hearing clinics, early intervention, and much more. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri states,’ This visit to Akshay Akruti impressed me with their involvement in helping deaf children. I have adopted some of their children.’

The children at Akshay Akruti welcomed Dr. Harikiran Chekuri warmly. They love interacting, sharing their experiences with him, and playing games, in which he participates enthusiastically. During his visits to Akshay Akruti, Dr. Chekuri encourages the children to live with good faith and hope and persevere towards their goals. He consistently engages in various CSR initiatives, such as these.

Dr Harikiran Chekuri is a celebrity plastic surgeon and an expert hair transplant surgeon in Hyderabad who has established Redefine Plastic Surgery and Hair Transplant Centre. He is synonymous with 'redefining' people's images and personalities through his expertise in hair transplant procedures, skin treatments and a host of plastic surgeries such as gynecomastia, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and many more.

He is also associated with RESURG INTERNATIONAL in the capacity of a program director, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, through which he has helped post-burn patients in their recovery program.

About Dr. Harikiran Chekuri