Here are the three steps you need to execute to perform this hack:

1. Download and install PASS DECRYPTOR from its official website: https://www.passwordrevelator.net/en/passdecryptor

You can install it on any type of device, whether it's a smartphone, a computer, or a tablet. Therefore, it is compatible with all existing systems.

2. Once the application is installed, access its interface, and you will be asked to provide information. It could be the account's username, phone number, or the associated email address. Any one of these three pieces of information is sufficient.

3. Launch the search and patiently wait a few minutes for it to complete.

Finally, it's important to know that the use of the PASS DECRYPTOR is guaranteed. When you install it, you benefit from a 30-day trial period. At the end of this period, you are satisfied or refund.

Method 2: The Trapped WiFi