How to Travel to Dubai on a Budget?

Use Public Transport

Dubai's public transport system is efficient and cost-effective. Including the airport and popular tourist sites, the Dubai Metro covers the city's vital areas. You can purchase a 'Nol' card, which allows access to the Palm Jumeirah monorail, the tram in Dubai Marina, and public buses reaching every neighbourhood in the city.

You can buy these cards and top up at bus and metro stations, as well as various malls and supermarkets across the city. For a more adventurous experience, you can rent an e-scooter, which you can avail of from multiple operators throughout the city.

Use Attractions Pass to See More for Less

You can find excellent discounts and deals for theme parks, spas, food and beverages, and tourist experiences by conducting a little research. For example, if you obtain the Dubai Pass, you get discounted, pre-paid access to tours, activities, and top sights.

Apps and websites like The Entertainer, Cobone, and Groupon also offer discounts at spas, restaurants, etc. Moreover, don’t forget to ask your hotel concierge for cost-effective deals.

Stay Affordable

While Dubai is known for its luxurious hotels and resorts, several budget-friendly options are available too. For example, if you are travelling as a group or with family, you need more space and looking for Airbnb deals and hotel apartments in key locations can be beneficial.

Alternatively, choosing a hotel outside the city and near the metro line can be an easy way to save money. Dubai has a lot of budget-friendly hotels outside the city centre that are connected to the city via metro lines, so you need not fear missing out on anything.

Dine on a Budget

Dubai offers a variety of dining options to suit every budget. Explore neighbourhoods like Bur Dubai, Karama, and Deira, where you can find a plethora of hole-in-the-wall eateries and cafes offering tasty meals for as little as AED10.

Mall food courts also offer snacks and fast food at reasonable prices. If your apartment has cooking facilities, you can consider buying essentials at a supermarket nearby and preparing your meals to save money.

Shop Smart with Duty-Free

Dubai International Airport's Dubai Duty-Free offers an extensive collection of products, including food, cosmetics, designer merchandise, perfumes, electronics, and toys. Take advantage of special packages and offers across numerous product categories. It would be a great bargain if you compare it to prices outside the airport.

There is a special section at the airport where tourists can recover the VAT they had paid on their expenses throughout the trip to the UAE. To get a tax refund, keep all your food and shopping bills.

Dubai Visa for Indian Tourists: Categories and Types

Now that you know how to save on a trip to Dubai, you must apply for the right Dubai visa type. Category-wise, there are two types of visas. You should apply for a Dubai tourist visa depending on these categories.

·Visa for Indian passport holders who also possess valid US, UK, or Schengen visas are provided with a visa on arrival with 2 weeks of validity.

·Visas for Indian passport holders are sponsored visas that one can obtain by booking a hotel in the UAE via a travel agent.

Here are various types of visa and their validities:

·Visit visa: 48 hours

·Visit visa: 96 hours

·Multiple-entry short-term tourist visa: 30 days

·Single-entry short-term tourist visa: 30 days

·Multiple-entry long-term tourist visa: 90 days

·Single-entry long-term tourist visa: 90 days

·Tips to Get the Most Affordable Travel Insurance For Dubai

In addition to your Dubai visa, you can opt for travel insurance for Dubai to secure your trip financially. Here is how you can buy the cheapest travel insurance:

·Obtain quotes from several travel insurance providers to compare.

·Use online resources to compare coverage, features, services, and premiums.

·Choose a sum insured that provides ample coverage for extreme situations.

·Select or decline coverage based on your specific travel requirements.

·Familiarise yourself with the claim process to prevent complications in the future.