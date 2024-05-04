Govt lifts ban on onion exports; imposes minimum export price of $550/tonne

New Delhi: The government on Saturday lifted the ban on onion exports but imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $550 (Rs 45,860.02) per tonne.

The decision assumes significance as the commodity is politically sensitive and general elections are going on in the country.

"The export policy of onions is amended from prohibited to free subject to MEP of $550 per metric ton with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.