Govt lifts ban on onion exports; imposes minimum export price of $550/tonne

Last night, the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 07:20 IST
New Delhi: The government on Saturday lifted the ban on onion exports but imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $550 (Rs 45,860.02) per tonne.

The decision assumes significance as the commodity is politically sensitive and general elections are going on in the country.

"The export policy of onions is amended from prohibited to free subject to MEP of $550 per metric ton with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

Published 04 May 2024, 07:20 IST
