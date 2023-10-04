Kotak Bank Launches Kotak811 Zero Balance Savings Account @7%* p.a. Interest with ActivMoney

To illustrate the simplicity of ActivMoney, consider this example: You hold an 811 Savings Account and subscribe to ActivMoney. The sweep-out limit for this is Rs. 25,000. When your account balance exceeds this threshold, the surplus amount will be seamlessly transferred into a FD in multiples of Rs. 5,000 with an interest rate up to 7%* p.a. As your account balance fluctuates, ActivMoney ensures that the shortfall below the set threshold of ₹20,000 is offset using your FD. This smart mechanism ensures that customers are never penalised for premature withdrawal.

In the case of premature withdrawal, interest will be paid at the rate prevailing at the time of premature withdrawal or at the contracted rate, whichever is lower.

ActivMoney can be subscribed by Indian residents holding savings accounts.

Taking Financial Freedom Further