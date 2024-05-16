Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela's nomination from PM Modi's bastion rejected for 'not taking oath'

The District Magistrate of Varanasi on Wednesday rejected the application of standup comedian Shyam Rangeela a day after he filed his nomination to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. Rangeela said that he was barred from contesting the in the parliamentary polls because he 'did not take the oath'.
The comedian who shot to fame for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video after his nomination was scrapped, alleging that "the Election Commission has made polls in Varanasi a game".
Rangeela's nomination was rejected 24 hours after he had filed it referring to which, the comedian stated, "If the intention was to not let me contest, then the Election Commission should have been clear from the beginning. All details, including my documents were clear, and I am aware of the protocols to contest the polls from my place."
It must be noted here that Varanasi has been PM Modi's bastion since 2014, when he contested his first ever Lok Sabha elections.
वाराणसी से नहीं लड़ने देंगे ये तय था, अब साफ़ हो गया— Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) May 15, 2024
दिल ज़रूर टूट गया है, हौंसला नहीं टूटा है ।
आप सबके सहयोग के लिए शुक्रिया ।
मीडिया और शुभचिंतकों से निवेदन है कृपया अभी कॉल ना करें, जो भी सूचना होगी यहाँ देता रहूँगा, शायद अब थोड़ी देर बातचीत करने की इच्छा नहीं है pic.twitter.com/aB6AZqLGqv
In the video, Rangeela further alleged that he was called in by the DM after 3 pm to file his nomination. "I was called alone after 3 pm to file my nomination. While there were over 20 more people who arrived here, none of them were asked to take oath except Modiji. I was waiting since May 10 to file my nomination, but it was accepted only at 2: 58 pm on May 14, after PM Modi's nomination procedure was completed."
"I and many like me were waiting in queue on May 13. We saw four people enter the DM office, and we kept waiting the whole day. Who were those four people? Others were not allowed to enter until 3 pm the next day is when my nomination papers were checked," the comedian detailed in the video.
Rangeela went on to explain in the video that he was informed about document submission for filing nominations on May 14 night. "I got the required affidavit made and again arrived at the DM office. The DM reprimanding the constable on duty said, "What are you all doing here? Is this a picnic spot and asked the cop to move us away from his office area," the comedian described.
The DM Varanasi, S Rajalingam's X handle responding to allegations leveled by Rangeella commented on the video stating, "Your nomination paper was scrutinized in your presence and you were informed about the deficiencies. Your nomination paper has been cancelled because the affidavit submitted by you was incomplete and you did not take the oath/affirmation, a copy of the order of which has also been made available to you, @ECISVEEP."