Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela's nomination from PM Modi's bastion rejected for 'not taking oath'

The District Magistrate of Varanasi on Wednesday rejected the application of standup comedian Shyam Rangeela a day after he filed his nomination to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. Rangeela said that he was barred from contesting the in the parliamentary polls because he 'did not take the oath'.

The comedian who shot to fame for mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video after his nomination was scrapped, alleging that "the Election Commission has made polls in Varanasi a game".

Rangeela's nomination was rejected 24 hours after he had filed it referring to which, the comedian stated, "If the intention was to not let me contest, then the Election Commission should have been clear from the beginning. All details, including my documents were clear, and I am aware of the protocols to contest the polls from my place."

It must be noted here that Varanasi has been PM Modi's bastion since 2014, when he contested his first ever Lok Sabha elections.