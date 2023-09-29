Navigating the future of heart health diagnosis with cardiac biomarkers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: “The World Heart Day serves as an important reminder of the urgent need to prioritize heart health. India accounts for approximately 60% of the world's heart disease burden with a growing number of young adults now at a greater risk, owing to an unhealthy lifestyle.

In recent years, research in this field has led to the development of tools for early detection and management of individuals who could be at a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) and other cutting-edge technologies have proved invaluable in accelerating research on the genetic predisposition of cardiac diseases.

Experts suggest that up to 80% of premature heart attacks and strokes are preventable through regular checkups that help in the early detection of risk factors. Cardiac biomarkers such as CK, CK-MB and CRP high sensitivity aid in detecting cardiac muscle injury or disease, such as muscular dystrophy, myocardial infarction and chronic inflammation related to increased risk of coronary heart diseases.

At Thermo Fisher Scientific we are committed to partnering with researchers and clinical experts with the latest technologies that enable the identification of cardiac biomarkers for future advancements in diagnosis, evidence-based treatment and the development of novel therapeutic drug targets.”