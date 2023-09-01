Parimatch Bonus Code (INDIMAX) - Get up to ₹30,000

Parimatch customers can get a series of promotions when they sign up with the promo code “INDIMAX.” Check this guide to find out how to get up to ₹30,000 when you register an account.
Below are the offers players can claim with the bonus code “INDIMAX”.
Customers can get three different bonuses immediately after they sign up on the betting platform. This includes a sports welcome bonus, sports deposit bonus and casino welcome bonus.
Players must use the Parimatch Bonus code during registration to access these bonuses. Below is a step-by-step guide to getting the offers.
● Visit the Parimatch India website on your computer or mobile phone. You may also access the bookmaker by downloading the app.
● Click the ‘Sign Up’ icon at the top of the homepage.
● The first step is to select the bonus you prefer between sports and casino bonuses. This is because Parimatch only allows players to claim one bonus at a time.
● Then, enter your phone number and a password of your choice.
● Click the ‘I Have a Bonus Code’ icon to enter the promo code “INDIMAX” in the provided field.
● Ensure you tick the box confirming you’ve read the terms and conditions of the bookmaker and you are over 18.
● Finally, click the ‘Sign Up’ tab under the registration form to complete your sign-up process.
● After your Parimatch registration, click ‘Deposit’ at the top of the homepage to fund your account to allow you to claim the bonus. Players must ensure they meet the minimum deposit requirement to get the bonus.
Players can claim three bonuses after using the Parimatch bonus code ‘INDIMAX’ to register. This section of our guide will break down some of these bonuses.
New users can get a 150% sports welcome offer of up to ₹20,000. However, they must meet certain terms and conditions to get the offer.
● Only new users residing in India and those over 18 years old can get this offer.
● The bonus is valid only for a player’s first deposit, and they must deposit at least ₹200 to receive the offer.
● You must fill in all required fields in your Parimatch account with your personal data.
● Players must wager the bonus 16 times on single bets of odds of 1.9 before requesting to withdraw the bonus. You must do this within 14 days of registering an account.
● Note that only bets on sports qualify as wagering requirements. Wagers on Live Casino, TVBet, Virtual Sports, BetGames, and Casino New.
● Parlay, system, or cashed-out bets don’t count towards the wagering requirement.
Players who prefer casino games can get the casino welcome offer instead. Claim a 150% Slot bonus of up to ₹105,000 when you choose this bonus on the registration form. However, note that you must be an Indian resident who is above the age of 18 to get the offer. Other terms and conditions apply.
Players can also get a sports deposit bonus instead of claiming the sports welcome bonus or casino welcome bonus. You can claim a 200% bonus of up to ₹10,000. Follow the steps below to get the offer.
● Visit the betting site and navigate to the promotions page.
● Find and click the ‘Sports Welcome 200% up to ₹10,000’ icon.
● You will be directed to the registration page to sign up for an account.
● Enter the phone number and desired password.
● Insight the promo code ‘INDIMAX’ in the provided space.
● Tick all the boxes to accept the terms and conditions of the offer and the bookmaker’s general terms and conditions. This will also certify that you are above 18.
● Click the ‘Sign Up’ icon to complete the registration process.
● Then, go to the deposit page to fund your account with at least ₹200.
Note that the bonus has some terms and conditions as outlined below;
● The bonus is only available for new customers who reside in India and are above 18 years old.
● The minimum deposit required to get the offer is ₹200.
● Players must go to their accounts to fill in their personal data.
● You must wager the bonus amount 16 times on single bets with odds of 1.9 or more.
● Ensure you meet the wagering requirement within 14 days of registration.
● Only bets on sports count towards the requirement. Bets on casinos, BetGames, TVBet, and virtual sports don’t count.
● Cancelled bets, cashed-out bets or parlay and system bets don’t count.
Activating the promo code to get the welcome bonus offer is quite straightforward. Follow the steps below.
● Players must ensure they choose their desired bonus during registration.
● They must also input the bonus code ‘INDIMAX’ in the required box.
● Then, go to the deposit page to fund your account with a minimum of ₹200. The bookmaker will credit you with the bonus offer within 24 hours.
● Go to the sports page to wager the bonus amount on single bets 16 times with odds of 1.9 per bet. Find an example below.
Deposited amount = ₹500
Bonus amount = 150% of ₹500 = ₹750
Wagering requirements = 16 x ₹750 = ₹12,000.
Thus, players must place a wager worth ₹12,000 using the bonus before requesting withdrawal. You can do this on sports games using ₹750 per bet 16 times.
The bonus offers do not stop there because the bookmaker provides other bonuses for users to jump on. The table below gives insight into some of them.
As seen in the table above, the betting platform provides top offers. The best among them is the parlay boost bonus, where bettors get a 100% boost on their accumulator games. The betting site also regularly provides other bonuses, but some are time-bound. However, all bonuses have their terms and conditions.
Parimatch offers players a welcome bonus to help them explore the bookmaker’s functions. However, you must use the promo code correctly to maximize this offer. Below are some of the tips that might help you.
Entering the correct promo code is essential to getting the bonus. Players must ensure they enter the code ‘INDIMAX’ when opening an account with the betting platform.
It is also important to select between sports and casino bonuses at the point of registration. Players must carefully select their choice to avoid missing out on their desired offer.
You may also select the sports deposit bonus. However, selecting this 200% bonus of up to ₹10,000 is tantamount to missing out on the sports and casino offer. Thus, you must decide on which bonus you want before signing up.
As you now know, you must deposit funds into your betting account before getting the bonus. New users must make a first deposit of at least ₹200 to be eligible for the offer. Failure to meet up to this amount with your first deposit will result in forfeiting the bonus.
Players must meet the wagering requirements of the bonus before requesting withdrawal. The sports welcome bonus amount must be wagered 16 times on single bets with odds of 1.9 or more. Note that system or parlay bets don’t count towards the requirements.
Also, only bets on sports are allowed to use this bonus. Wagers on virtual sports, casinos, BetGames, and TVBet don’t count. In addition, you cannot cancel or cash out your bet.
Parimatch wants players to meet the bonus's wagering requirements within 14 days of registering an account. Failure to do this means they cannot claim the offer. Thus, you must deposit and wager the bonus 16 times within your first 14 days as a Parimatch customer.
Parimatch rewards new players with a welcome bonus to help them get started on the betting platform. With the bonus, you don’t have to risk your money and can explore the bookmaker features. Sports and casino lovers have different welcome bonus options, and players must choose their desired offer during registration.
Also, it is crucial to input the Parimatch promo code ‘INDIMAX’ when opening an account to access the offer. Other promotional offers are available for customers, but they all have their terms and conditions as described in this guide.
Now that you know how to use the promo code, you can proceed to the bookmaker’s website to register an account. To wrap up this guide, we provide answers to some of the questions our readers have about the Parimatch bonus code.
The Parimatch promo code is “INDIMAX” Use it to claim the sports and casino welcome bonus on the bookmaker. The code also allows access to a variety of our offers on the platform, including Parlay boost and bet booster.
While you can use the promo code at any time, you must meet certain wagering requirements within 14 days of registering an account to withdraw your bonus. Parimatch asks customers to deposit and wager their bonus amount 16 times on single bets with 1.9 odds or above.
When signing up for an account, customers can enter the Parimatch bonus code on the registration form. Ensure you enter the code correctly because it is case-sensitive.
Players can use the promo code to claim either the sports or casino welcome bonus. However, they must select one of the two bonuses at the point of registration. Hence, you can only claim one of the welcome bonuses.
Players must meet certain terms and conditions before getting the bonus and they differ according to your chosen offer. However, only new customers over 18 years old residing in India can get the bonus.
The bonus code allows players to wager on all sports games, including Cricket, Kabaddi, Football, Basketball, etc. Visit the sports section of the betting platform to get started.
Players must ensure to enter the promo code correctly in the field provided on the registration form to get the bonus. Watch out for typographical errors to avoid mistakes. It is better to copy the code “INDIMAX” from this page and paste it on the registration form. If you’ve entered everything correctly and the code still doesn’t work, kindly contact customer support.