Parimatch Bonus Code (INDIMAX) - Get up to ₹30,000

Players must use the Parimatch Bonus code during registration to access these bonuses. Below is a step-by-step guide to getting the offers.

● Visit the Parimatch India website on your computer or mobile phone. You may also access the bookmaker by downloading the app.

● Click the ‘Sign Up’ icon at the top of the homepage.

● The first step is to select the bonus you prefer between sports and casino bonuses. This is because Parimatch only allows players to claim one bonus at a time.

● Then, enter your phone number and a password of your choice.

● Click the ‘I Have a Bonus Code’ icon to enter the promo code “INDIMAX” in the provided field.

● Ensure you tick the box confirming you’ve read the terms and conditions of the bookmaker and you are over 18.

● Finally, click the ‘Sign Up’ tab under the registration form to complete your sign-up process.

● After your Parimatch registration, click ‘Deposit’ at the top of the homepage to fund your account to allow you to claim the bonus. Players must ensure they meet the minimum deposit requirement to get the bonus.