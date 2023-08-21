Richelieu Dennis Talks Building a Career Through Strategic Acquisitions

Richelieu Dennis was raised in Liberia amid civil wars in his father's and mother's countries. His father was from Liberia and ran insurance there, while his mother was from Sierra Leone and worked as an economist for the Liberian government. Both of his grandmothers were entrepreneurs.

According to the visionary entrepreneur, living in Liberia was difficult, with many killings, insecurities and protests. Good fortunes soon came his way as he secured a scholarship to attend college in the United States. After graduation, Dennis remained in the US and focused on building beauty products and brands.