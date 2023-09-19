The 3 Best Places to Buy an Engagement Ring Online

When proposing you want to ensure that everything is perfect, especially the engagement ring you'll be presenting to your future spouse.

So, naturally you need to carefully consider your options when choosing where to buy an engagement ring online. Your goal should be to make every effort to choose the best place to buy an engagement ring from for your particular situation.

It is a decision that should be made carefully - be selective and do not just settle for any store.

In this review, we will assist you in choosing the most appropriate place to make your purchase, ensuring you get precisely what you want at a reasonable price with a more than satisfactory experience.

The 3 Best Places to Buy Engagement Rings Online:

Here's what we think:

Top Engagement Ring Retailer Overall - James Allen Great Pricing and Selection of Diamonds - Blue Nile Honorable Mention - Brilliant Earth

You can't go wrong by choosing to get your ring at one of the above retailers. Below we'll tell you exactly why...

First Place Pick - Best Overall Store

The industry-leader, James Allen, comes in as our pick for the best place to buy engagement rings on the internet.

The buying experience is second to none here. The best part about the website is that they have authentic images of the diamonds you're buying. You can view them at every angle and exactly how they interact with the light.

The company also provides excellent customer support and pre/after-sales service and expert assistance is available, even for individuals with no knowledge about diamonds or engagement rings.

Add to that their free online custom engagement ring designer, and it's just a stress-free way to find the perfect ring.

Moreover they have a really cool inspiration gallery, a virtual ring sizer to help you find the right size and a bunch of designer brands.

Why James Allen is the Best

● Widest selection of over 320,000 diamonds to choose from

● Free shipping and a 30 Day Money Back Guarantee with free returns

● The diamonds are sourced ethically and are conflict-free, certified by GIA.

● The imaging technology offers 3D, 360-degree interactive imaging with 40x zoom

● You get 1 year of free resizing and they have an upgrade policies

● Good selection of various designer brands

● Best customer support in the game

Check out James Allen's Selection of Engagement Rings

Second Place - Great Prices

Founded in 1999, Blue Diamond has long been known as a great place to buy loose diamonds with exceptional pricing. The owner started the company after having his own frustrations finding an engagement ring.

Blue Nile is one of the early adopters of online shopping for engagement rings, with a long history and a good reputation.

Although James Allen is a better choice for engagement rings overall, you're probably going to get the best bang for your buck at Blue Nile.

The company is super helpful, and you get a decent shopping experience, but nowhere near as good as James Allen.

The biggest most notable difference between our two picks is James Allen's high quality imaging, and far superior shopping experience.

What Blue Nile Offers

● Large selection of loose diamonds and great price ranges

● A+ reputation in the industry

● Conflict free stones with GIA certification

● Free shipping

● Lifetime warranty

● 30 Day Money Back Guarantee

Check out Blue Nile's Engagement Rings.

Third Place - Best for Sustainability

When it comes to buying an engagement ring, one often wonders about the origin of the materials and the impact it has on the environment. Enter Brilliant Earth, a company that has revolutionized the jewelry industry by focusing on ethically sourced and sustainable pieces.

The company ensures that all its diamonds are ethically mined and free from any human rights abuses. By working closely with mining communities and adhering to the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, Brilliant Earth guarantees that each stone has been responsibly sourced.

In addition to their ethical practices, Brilliant Earth also prioritizes sustainability. They use recycled precious metals in their jewelry, reducing the need for further mining and minimizing the environmental impact.

They are also dedicated to transparency. They provide customers with detailed information about the origin of their stones and metals, allowing buyers to make informed decisions.

Their website also includes educational resources, such as guides on diamond buying and information on the environmental and social impact of the jewelry industry.

So if sustainability and ethically sourced and produced products is a major value for you, Brilliant Earth is the best place to buy an engagement ring for you.

Check Out What Brilliant Earth Has to Offer Today

Our Review Criteria

We considered multiple factors when comparing retailers. Our review criteria for jewelry stores included:

How convenient and pleasurable is the shopping and purchasing process as a whole? What is the overall status and reputation of the company? The product quality and level of selection/inventory available to choose from. Customer service including the support you get before, during, and after purchasing. Who has the best pricing and sourcing practices that you can trust?

What to Look for When Engagement Ring Shopping

Here's what you should keep in mind when you're out there looking for an engagement ring to buy.

Settings and Stones

Learn about different types of metals, gemstone options, and the 4 C's of diamonds.

Diamond Grading and Sourcing

Understanding the fundamentals of reading diamond grading reports can be beneficial. Although it may be somewhat confusing, there are excellent online resources available, such as the GIA website.

Expert Advice and Support

Ensure excellent shipping and return policies, helpful purchase assistance and support both before and after the sale.

Finding an Engagement Ring Online vs. In-Person

Discover the hidden treasures of online ring shopping - a world of benefits that surpass the traditional in-person experience!

You can customize an engagement ring or design your own with online retailers like James Allen. The customer support is superior to that of many brick-and-mortar stores.

Online stores offer more engagement ring and diamond options than physical stores, giving you more choices. Convenience allows you to browse and make purchases from home, eliminating the need to travel to multiple stores.

Unlock incredible savings when you shop online! Say goodbye to high prices and hello to unbeatable deals, thanks to reduced overhead costs. Not only that, but you can effortlessly compare prices of similar rings across jewelry stores!

Popular Engagement Ring Styles to Buy Online

Picking out one of these exquisite gems is no easy feat. Explore the endless possibilities, from dazzling gemstone cuts to the perfect metal type and style that speaks to your unique personality.

Each person has their own unique flavor palette, like a symphony of preferences and tastes. There is no magical solution that fits everyone's needs perfectly.

So, here are the different types of engagement ring settings available:

Vintage Engagement Rings

Vintage engagement rings are like time capsules, capturing the essence of a bygone era with their exquisite designs and impeccable craftsmanship. These treasures are highly coveted for their rich history, elusive nature, and everlasting charm.

Solitaire Engagement Rings

Experience the elegance of a solitaire engagement ring, featuring a breathtakingly beautiful, singular gemstone gracefully nestled upon a delicate band. The design of this ring is an exquisite masterpiece, with the central gemstone stealing the spotlight and captivating all who behold it.

Tension and Halo Engagement Rings

Halo engagement rings, the epitome of elegance and sophistication, feature a mesmerizing central gemstone adorned with a dazzling halo of smaller, sparkling stones. The magical halo adds an enchanting touch, magnifying the beauty and sparkle of the dazzling centerpiece, resulting in a captivating and glamorous allure.

Experience the captivating allure of a tension engagement ring, where the exquisite gemstone is ensnared by the tantalizing tension of the metal band. This mesmerizing design gives the illusion of a suspended stone, adding a touch of modern and unparalleled beauty to the ring.

Pave and Channel Set Engagement Rings

Imagine a dazzling masterpiece on your finger, adorned with a multitude of shimmering diamonds delicately held in place by intricate prongs or beads - that's the magic of a pave engagement ring. This fabulous style is famous for its dazzling and glamorous appearance, bringing an extra dose of brilliance and shimmer to the overall design.

Channel set options add a glamorous touch to your ring with a sparkling row of gemstones nestled closely together, creating a dazzling channel within the band. The stones are effortlessly ensconced within the metallic embrace of the channel, resulting in a strikingly sleek and elegant aesthetic.

Side-Stone or 3 Stone Engagement Rings

Get ready to dazzle with the stunning beauty of three-stone designs, featuring a trio of exquisite gemstones perfectly aligned in a captivating row. The center stone stands proudly, embraced by two smaller stones, a powerful representation of the everlasting journey and timeless connection shared by the couple.

Side stone rings are a dazzling display of elegance, with their captivating central stone gracefully accompanied by one or more smaller stones on either side. With their captivating allure and dazzling radiance, these exquisite gems have the power to elevate the entire aesthetic and magnificence of the ring, infusing it with an irresistible charm and unparalleled grace.

More About Engagement Rings

Engagement rings have a long history. The timeless tradition of gifting a ring to symbolize engagement can be traced back to the enchanting days of ancient Rome.

A ring on the fourth finger of the left hand was thought to connect to the heart through a vein called the "vena amoris" or the vein of love. In a time long ago, the noble Archduke Maximilian of Austria bestowed upon his beloved Mary of Burgundy a dazzling diamond ring, forever marking the beginning of a tradition that would endure through the ages - the diamond engagement ring.

But it wasn't until the late 19th century that diamond engagement rings truly shone, sparkling their way into the hearts of couples worldwide, all thanks to a remarkable marketing masterpiece orchestrated by none other than the brilliant diamond virtuosos at De Beers.

Today, engagement rings are seen as a symbol of love, commitment, and the beginning of a lifelong partnership.

What Kind of Engagement Ring Should I Get?

Find the perfect ring that reflects your partner's unique style without breaking the bank! What dazzling metals and sparkling gemstones do they adorn themselves with? Do they have any favorite styles they've been raving about? Let your choice be guided by this!

When Should I Buy an Engagement Ring?

Make sure to give yourself plenty of time by starting your search for the perfect engagement ring a few months in advance! Discover your dream ring, start saving, enjoy convenient shipping, and ensure it's absolutely perfect! Seize the day and begin your journey as quick as possible!

How Big Should an Engagement Ring Be?

When it comes to rings, some long for the spotlight of a dazzling, show-stopping spectacle, while others yearn for the understated elegance that flawlessly captures their individuality and cherished beliefs. Unlock the secret to everlasting love with the fascinating correlation between engagement ring expenditures and mate value! Your ring should be as one-of-a-kind and extraordinary as your relationship!

What Gemstones Can You Put in an Engagement Ring?

In the world of gemstones, diamonds may be the go-to choice, but don't forget about the stunning allure of sapphires, emeralds, and rubies! These dazzling gemstones offer a vibrant and one-of-a-kind option, allowing couples to showcase their unique personality and style.

Conclusion on Buying Engagement Rings Online

Although this time can be hectic for you, remember buying an engagement ring doesn't have to be stressful. With the help of this article, you should have found the best place to buy an engagement ring.

Now it's just a matter of getting started on the process so you can find the thing you're looking for, save up enough money for it and plan you perfect engagement proposal! Good luck!