Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll observer makes melodic appeal to voters to cast ballot

Thane: A central election observer deputed to Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls on May 20, is using the power of music to urge voters to cast their ballots.

At a function held here to galvanise voter participation, Chittaranjan Dhangada Majhi ventured beyond his observer’s role with the rendition ‘Apna ye vote hai… apni ye pehchan hai…’, said the Thane district administration in a release on Saturday.

The song, composed by Chinar-Mahesh, urges citizens to exercise their franchise on polling day, it said.