The Car Buyer's Roadmap: Comparing Tata Punch and Tiago On-Road Price

The Punch: Micro SUV with a Powerful Punch

The Tata Punch, a micro-SUV, stands out when it is being driven. In Delhi, the Punch car price ranges from Rs. 6.63 lakhs to Rs. 11.83 lakhs, and it is available in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The Camo edition brings extra appeal. You can opt for the Adventure and Accomplished options for a rugged and thrilling appearance.

Observing the various colours, it is evident that Tata places importance on providing numerous choices. The Punch is available in seven vibrant shades such as Tornado Blue, Calypso Red, and Atomic Orange. This lets people choose the colour they like for their car. The Punch can accommodate seating for five individuals, ensuring a comfortable and spacious travel experience. Additionally, it offers a generous luggage capacity of 366 litres, facilitating the inclusion of your baggage during the journey. This micro-SUV is elevated, with a ground clearance of 187 mm, allowing it to navigate various terrains smoothly.

Under the hood, the Punch has a powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 88 PS and makes a torque of 115 Newton metres. The motor can be paired with either a manual transmission or an automated manual transmission; both have five speeds to give drivers the choice of their preferred style of driving. The versions that run on CNG have the same engine and make 73.5 PS with 103 Nm of torque.

Tata has incorporated contemporary features into the Punch, such as a 7-inch touchscreen for vehicle connectivity and an additional 7-inch semi-digital display for driver's gauges. They include automatic climate control and cruise control, too. Safety is given high importance with the installation of dual front airbags, an anti-lock braking system paired with electronic brake-force distribution, rear window defoggers to improve visibility, reverse parking sensors along with a camera; furthermore, there is tyre pressure monitoring (TPMS) and ISOFIX anchors for securing child seats.