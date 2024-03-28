The Fight For Veggie Equality Is On. Calling The Gaming Industry To Supercharge Vegetables In Games

Knorr thinks it’s high time veggies are powered up to get the recognition they deserve, and they are calling on the gaming community worldwide to join this ambition! Gaming fans are being invited to sign a petition to show their support for giving veggies a boost in the virtual world and bringing a new balance to gaming sustenance. The hope is that this campaign will catch the attention of gaming publishers and spur them on to re-evaluate their games and give veggies the supercharge they deserve.

The brand is leading the charge to give good food a boost by powering up veggies in the virtual world, calling out to gamers to #ModTheVeg.

Knorr is striking up partnerships with the modding community to create veg-powered mods for gaming juggernauts like Fortnite, Minecraft, Skyrim and GTA V. Get ready to embark on a culinary quest, immerse yourself in a veg-powered adventure which sees the virtual world transformed into a playground of flavour.

Get involved and join forces with Knorr as they embark on their quest to even things out for veggies to make vegetables the MVP (most valuable produce) in your inventory. This is not just a mission, it’s a gaming revolution to right a great wrong against veggies. To get involved, just play the mods and sign the petition which calls on gaming publishers to make vegetables as exciting and rewarding as other food items in their games!