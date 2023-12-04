Tired of Hair Fall? Try this expert-recommended Hair Growth Tips/Hacks

Nowadays, there are different types of hair fall treatments that are widely available, like the keratin hair treatment, minoxidil therapy, laser hair therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. The keratin hair therapy is a method that smoothen and straightens hair to increase shine and hair strength. As per a 2019 study, minoxidil is used topically to treat alopecia and its off-label use is to treat hair fall problems. Laser hair procedure stimulates the hair follicle for hair regrowth. And Platelet-rich plasma therapy helps in hair restoration by protein and other growth factors application.

These hair fall therapies may not be suitable for all people. Moreover, there may be sudden hair fall and many other side-effects related to their use or misuse. For instance, if you consider keratin hair treatment, it contains numerous strong chemicals like formaldehyde that require caution and even if due precaution is taken while receiving this therapy, it has a very temporary effect. The use of minoxidil therapy may result from mild contact dermatitis with itching and scaling to severe health problems like sodium and fluid imbalance in the body, and heart problems. The laser therapy may not be suited for many as it interacts with some medicines and long–term safety is also not established yet.

Furthermore, the adverse effect with platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is that it involves nearly (about 100 or so) multiple injections every session depending on the extent of hair loss. It is also not suitable for many people who might be suffering from immunity issues, active infections, with a past history of bleeding, or patients taking blood thinners. It does not take care of the root cause of hair loss but only gives temporary results.

Expert tips for stopping hair fall and hair regrowth