Top 3 Clicking Methods To Improve Mouse Clicking Speed

Advanced technology has changed how we choose to spend our free time! The most common way to spend spare time is gaming. Now, there is a difference between a gamer and a pro gamer.
If you wish to be a gamer, you only need a laptop/pc and a mouse/keyboard to start. The other aspects, such as the clicking speed, motion, and lighting, do not matter to you. All you need is some time to get started with your game!
But when you are a professional gamer, several things matter, mainly the mouse clicking speed. For some people, like professionals, entertainment is not the only way they play games. The other reasons include the competitive sense for each other and even earning money.
When it comes to influencing the outcome of your games, clicking speed holds the utmost importance. But mouse Clicking speed is not a thing that every gamer is aware of, whether a novice or a proficient. To practice, all these clicking techniques use this click speed test tool.
So, this article highlights why clicking speed matters and the different clicking methods to improve your mouse clicking speed. After reading this article, your gaming tactics and thoughts will take a U-turn, so let us get started!
Why does Mouse Clicking Speed Matter?
In most games, one of the essential things you need is to target your opponent or a particular thing. In Sandbox games such as Minecraft, the vital thing is to maintain the clocks while shooting or aiming at a specific target. And in shooter games, you need to seek your crosshair at one point or a target to get going without getting injured.
The time you press your mouse button is called the mouse click speed. So, if you are new, do not think that double click is the last step of the clicking process.
You still need to learn a lot, such as different clicking methods to increase mouse click speed. Gamers use other clicking techniques to get a higher CPS rate and gain an advantage over their competitors.
Clicking Methods To Increase Mouse Clicking Speed
Different clicking methods can help you increase mouse click speed. Some of the most popular methods are mentioned below:
Jitter Clicking
Jitter Clicking is used for fast game performance using the vibration of your arms. In this method, you press your mouse button extremely fast to perform various actions in the game.
When doing jitter clicking, you force your hands in a way while they start feeling a vibration, and you use the same vibration effect to press the buttons faster.
Remember that you are not required to vibrate your finger muscles here, but you tense your arm to produce a strong vibration that reaches down to your fingertips. To make the best out of Jitter Clicking, ensure that no other part of your hand except your fingers touches your mouse on the surface below it.
This technique helps reduce the vibration blockage and promotes higher CPS. Remember, you won't be able to master this technique overnight, but practice will make you perfect.
CPS Rate Of Jitter Clicking
In Jitter clicking, the average click speed is about 6 CPS. You can score up to 9-12 CPS when you become a professional.
Pros and Cons of Jittering Technique
The benefit of the Jittering technique is that one can do it on an office mouse. But, the lighter clicks make jittering on a gaming mouse easier. They do not tense your arm that hard or hurt it.
Also, it gives you more clicks per second compared to other techniques. The disadvantage of Jitter clicking is that it can affect your health by tensing the button hard.
Butterfly Clicking
Butterfly clicking is a method developed to maximize the clicking speed. In this technique, you must place two fingers on the mouse button and start clicking it alternatively.
To increase the effectiveness of Butterfly clicking, make sure to use the index finger and the middle finger. In Butterfly clicking, you click with a mouse, so the mouse registers twice a click per second.
Here, assume that, even though you are just clicking once, the butterfly clicking will register two clicks. However, mastering this clicking technique is not easy and needs practice.
CPS Rate Of Butterfly Clicking
The CPS rate differs according to the experience. A beginner can do up to 5 CPS scores. But if you are a professional, you can do 15-25 clicks per second with Butterfly clicking.
Pros and Cons of Butterfly Technique
In butterfly clicking, the player uses two fingers to maximize the CPS rate. These two fingers offer a stronger control and are an efficient method for gaming. Because of the fingers' involvement, the tension is distributed in two parts, reducing the clicking pain.
However, the most significant disadvantage of Butterfly clicking is its controversial technique. Because of this controversy, this technique is bannable in some Minecraft servers like Hypixel.
Drag Clicking
As the name suggests, in this technique, you forcefully drag your fingers across the mouse button to trick in with multiple clicks. Even though you are dragging your hand from the lower mouse part to the upper, the mouse registers it as clicks, recording multiple clicks instead of one.
Some people also call this method Fazer tapping or Tap clicking, but these all work the same as Drag clicking. You are mistaken if you think that drag clicking is a straightforward process. The technique includes more than just dragging the fingers across the mouse.
Most importantly, it requires practice, and you must play with a mouse whose tolerance power of drag clicking is relatively more than others.
To master the art, hold the mouse typically and position your index finger and middle finger on the top of the mouse.
Flick your wrist at an angle while softly pressing the mouse button downward to perform a drag click. Let your finger slide through the button without applying excessive pressure.
CPS Rate Of Drag Clicking
With drag clicking, you can easily score 30+ clicks per second. However, to become a master, you will require loads of practice.
Pros and Cons of Drag Clicking Technique
The most significant advantage of using the drag clicking technique is that it can easily result in a 30 CPS score without you tensing your arm or finger. However, there are also some disadvantages, like the tremendous strain on the mouse switches; it reduces its service life.
Also, like Butterfly clicking, this practice is banned in some games. Therefore, before using the Drag clicking method, ensure the game service provider allows tap clicking and does not prohibit the service.
Factors That Affect Mouse Clicking Speed
Hand Position
Every clicking method needs different hand positioning; therefore, the various hand positions affect the mouse clicking speed. Properly place it on the mouse before proceeding with the game.
To do it, put your finger on the bottom button of the mouse, and focus on it from a tilt position. Do not place the fingers too far from the mouse. Otherwise, it will become challenging to hold the mouse and increase CPS.
Mouse
When playing games, always try to shift your focus on a gaming mouse instead of a laptop trackpad. When you do not use the correct mouse and continue with the standard form, it can lead to a task or game failing.
You may also try changing the mouse settings like its DPI or sensitivity to increase its effectiveness. When you set too high a DPI, the mouse reacts and detects small movements. The DPI measures mouse sensitivity, resulting in a higher clicking speed.
Seating Position
Another thing that matters the most is your seating position. If you are a player and think you can win a game by sitting comfortably on your bed, you are highly mistaken.
To rule the digital world, you need to sit correctly, with your shoulders and body straight, so that your hands can grab the mouse properly, resulting in a fast clicking speed.
Mouse Grip
There are different types of mouse grips designed according to your hand size. The first one is a Palm grip, the most relaxing form compared to other grips. A palm grip is suitable for any hand size, and a player's arms or fingers hardly get stressed because of the grip.
Next is the Fingertip grip, which is the opposite of the Palm Grip. Here, you touch the mouse only with your fingers. Even though this grip is uncomfortable, it is beneficial for players to increase CPS.
Finally, there is Claw Grip, a combination of the abovementioned grips. Here, your fingers are bent in a way that they resemble a claw. This grip results in a high CPS score without tensing your palm that much. However, this grip puts strain on fingers and arms simultaneously.
FAQs
What Is The Average Mouse Click Speed?
The average mouse click speed is 3-6 clicks per second.
How Do You Click High CPS?
By clicking the mouse rapidly or mastering the clicking methods such as Jitter clicking, Butterfly clicking, or Drag clicking, you can get high CPS.
Who Can Click The Fastest?
Jordan Hum is the world record holder for more clicks in 5 seconds. According to the record, he has a fantastic score of 14 CPS, i.e., 70 clicks in 5 seconds.
How Many Clicks Per Second Is Average?
If a player can click 7-9 CPS, he is average.
Last Words
There are different clicking methods available to master a game. However, they are not as easy as they seem. Any clicking technique, be it Jitter clicking, butterfly clicking, or drag clicking, requires practice.
Also, remember and do not overdo the practice because you can easily hurt your arm or fingers. But if you start slow and then approach to master the technique, you could be the next player with the highest CPS!
Image source: applob.com