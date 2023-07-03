News Live: Devotees take a dip in Sangam, Prayagraj on the occasion of Guru Purnima

Prez Murmu to visit Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra from July 3 to July 7
England's Moeen Ali retained in squad for third Ashes Test
England all-rounder Moeen Ali is in line to return to action having kept his place in the squad announced by the ECB for the third Ashes test starting at Headingley on Thursday. Moeen did not play in the second test after suffering a finger blister and was replaced by Josh Tongue.
Delhi: Two arrested in IT refund fraud case
The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested two people for their alleged involvement in a income tax refund fraud case, according to a statement issued on Sunday.
