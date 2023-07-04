SCO Summit Live: India to virtually host SCO summit today

All eyes are glued on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit chaired by India to happen today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting important global leaders and the meet will be focused towards strengthening geopolitical ties. India assumed the rotating chairmanship of the SCO at the Samarkand Summit on September 16 last year. Track for the live updates regarding the summit.
India to virtually host SCO summit today
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to participate in SCO virtual summit on Tuesday, July 4 on PM Modi's invitation
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on July 4, Pakistan's foreign ministry announced on Friday.
PM Modi set to host virtual summit of SCO on July 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the SCO nations at a virtual summit of the bloc on Tuesday that is expected to focus on regional security situation and ways to boost connectivity and trade.
