News Live: Massive fire breaks out at Palika Bazar near Secunderabad railway station in Telangana

CAPF troops, armed police from 25 states not adequately used for security in Bengal rural polls, says DIG BSF
We had written several letters to West Bengal State Election Commission regarding information on sensitive polling booths, but on June 7 West Bengal govt responded with only the numbers of sensitive polling booths and did not provide the locations or other details. 59,000 troops of CAPF and state armed police from 25 states were not adequately utilised in security duties: SS Guleria, DIG BSF(ANI)
Rajnath Singh to reach Malaysia today on a three-day official visit
"Looking forward to holding bilateral talks with my counterpart, Mr Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan, and deepening the defence cooperation between the two countries," he says.(ANI)
Tamil Nadu: 15 Rameswaram fishermen apprehended with two boats by Sri Lankan Navy from Delft island in Palk Strait.
Tain movement on Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track suspended due to rain, landslides
Train movement on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track in Himachal Pradeshis cancelled for today due to ongoing heavy rains and subsequent slides and waterlogging: HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police(ANI)
Rescue ops continue to trace 2 Army personnel washed away in Poshana river in Poonch
Jammu & Kashmir: Rescue operation underway to trace two Indian Army personnel washed away in the Poshana river in Poonch
Rain continues in Delhi; IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers today
Massive fire breaks out at Palika Bazar near Secunderabad railway station in Telangana
Watch: Waterlogging in UP's Moradabad
Himachal Pradesh: Woman dies after her house collapses due to landslide
Rain continues in Delhi; IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers today