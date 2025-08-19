<p>Bengaluru: Early this year, a player’s tee shot landed in a fairway bunker on the eighth hole of the Hyderabad Golf Club and Krishaa Nichani found herself in a spot. This was during an Indian Golf Union’s (IGU) men’s amateur event. </p>.<p>The ball resting in the bunker was surrounded by red ants which prompted the golfer to use the ‘Dangerous Animal Condition’ Rule 16.2a which states: “This exists when a dangerous animal (such as a poisonous snake, stinging bees, alligators, fire ants or bears) near your ball could cause serious physical injury to the player if you had to play the ball as it lies.” </p>.<p>This is followed by Rule 16.2b which allows a player, facing such a scenario, to take a free relief. However, Krishaa, who was the referee at the spot, denied the golfer from making use of the said rule. </p>.<p>“They were about 6-7 tiny red ants,” says the 19-year-old Krishaa. </p>.Defiant Mohun Bagan refuses to release players for national camp, blasts AIFF over 'player welfare'.<p>“And the rule clearly mentions that a relief can be given for fire ants - which are much bigger in size. The golfer, much older than me, got a bit aggressive, called for a second opinion and reasoned ‘I have a cut on my leg and what if the ants bite me?’ But I stood my ground,” she recalls.</p>.<p>The calm confidence Krishaa displayed in handling a tense situation, that often gets hostile, stood out. It's this conviction that also helped the Bengaluru teen to become the youngest (Tournament Administrators and Referees Seminar) TARS-qualified Rules Official in India by passing the R&A Level 3 exam a few months ago.</p>.<p>“That particular ruling gave me so much confidence. Though the player tried everything to question my decision, I stuck by it because I knew the rules well.” </p>.<p>For Krishaa, who started playing golf at the age of 13 and a regular at the IGU circuit, it was her curiosity to learn the nuances of the sport at a deeper level that fueled her interest to take up refereeing. After clearing the Level 1 and Level 2 certifications in 2024, she wasted little time in passing the Level 3 exam that required her to complete 120 hours of practical refereeing. </p>.<p>The official print version of the golf rule book, published by the R&A and the USGA, with every detail chalked down to the tee is considered more intimidating than a golf course. The feeling of reading through the several pages wasn’t too different for Krishaa either. </p>.<p>“I'm not at all a book person. I was scared to read the book as well. But the app made it easy,” she claims. </p>.<p>The Level 3 certification has now opened multiple doors for Krishaa. When she isn’t travelling for tournaments to compete, the youngster is hopping across the country to officiate at golf events. </p>.<p>“I enjoy doing both equally. Being a referee helps me become a better golfer for sure. From the course markings and tee box placements to the pin positions and all of their complexities help me understand the game better. I enjoy it,” offers Krishaa. </p>.<p>The aim is to officiate on the high-end international tours such as the Aisan Tour, DP World Tour and maybe the LPGA and PGA someday, she says. But for now, refereeing along with being a player is only helping Krishaa to spend more time with the sport she is in love with. </p>