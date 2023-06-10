News Live: Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours, warns IMD
News Live: Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours, warns IMD
updated: Jun 10 2023, 09:10 ist
08:48
World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' priced at around Rs 2.75 lakh per kg in International market, showcased in Siliguri's Mango Festival
Siliguri, West Bengal: World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' priced at around Rs 2.75 lakh per kg in International market showcased in Siliguri's three days long 7th edition of the Mango Festival. The festival kicked off on June 9 at a mall in Siliguri organised by Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS), with Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT). More than 262 varieties of mangoes will be displayed at the festival. (ANI)
08:47
85-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a flat in Dwarka
85-year-old man namely Sadan Chandra died after a fire broke out in a flat in Dwarka. 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused: Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service
08:46
Army Chief General Manoj Pande attends Indian Military Academy passing out parade
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Army Chief General Manoj Pande attends Indian Military Academy passing out parade in Dehradun
374 cadets from India and abroad will pass out in the passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) today. pic.twitter.com/DrlL7rNNVK
1 big packet of suspected heroin dropped by Pak drone in Amritsar
BSF jawans heard sound of Pakistani drone & dropping by it. During search, 1 big packet of suspected heroin (Gross Wt - appx 5.5 Kg) was recovered near village Rai, district Amritsar: BSF Punjab Frontier (ANI)
07:32
'Very severe' cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours: IMD
(Photo credit: ANI)
07:31
Four children missing in Colombian Amazon forest have been found, announces the country's president
07:27
Ukraine faces "hugely worse'' humanitarian situation after dam breach: United Nations
Some relatives of people stranded in flooded villages following the collapse of the giant Nova Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine said on Friday that their loved ones were still stuck on roofs with dwindling food supplies and urgently needed rescuing.
Volunteers and workers from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry have been evacuating people from flooded Russian-controlled areas since Tuesday's disaster - which Moscow and Kyiv blame on each other.
(Credit: Reuters)