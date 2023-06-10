News Live: Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours, warns IMD

  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 09:10 ist
  • 08:48

    World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' priced at around Rs 2.75 lakh per kg in International market, showcased in Siliguri's Mango Festival

    Siliguri, West Bengal: World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' priced at around Rs 2.75 lakh per kg in International market showcased in Siliguri's three days long 7th edition of the Mango Festival. The festival kicked off on June 9 at a mall in Siliguri organised by Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS), with Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT). More than 262 varieties of mangoes will be displayed at the festival. (ANI)

  • 08:47

    85-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a flat in Dwarka

    85-year-old man namely Sadan Chandra died after a fire broke out in a flat in Dwarka. 9 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused: Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service

  • 08:46

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande attends Indian Military Academy passing out parade

  • 08:44

    1 big packet of suspected heroin dropped by Pak drone in Amritsar

    BSF jawans heard sound of Pakistani drone & dropping by it. During search, 1 big packet of suspected heroin (Gross Wt - appx 5.5 Kg) was recovered near village Rai, district Amritsar: BSF Punjab Frontier (ANI)

  • 07:32

    'Very severe' cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours: IMD

    (Photo credit: ANI)

  • 07:31

    Four children missing in Colombian Amazon forest have been found, announces the country's president

  • 07:27

    Ukraine faces "hugely worse'' humanitarian situation after dam breach: United Nations

    Some relatives of people stranded in flooded villages following the collapse of the giant Nova Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine said on Friday that their loved ones were still stuck on roofs with dwindling food supplies and urgently needed rescuing.

    Volunteers and workers from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry have been evacuating people from flooded Russian-controlled areas since Tuesday's disaster - which Moscow and Kyiv blame on each other.

    (Credit: Reuters)