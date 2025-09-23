Man stabs wife to death at Bengaluru bus stand as her 13-year-old daughter watches

<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man fatally stabbed his wife multiple times in front of her teenage daughter at the Sunkadakatte bus stand in northwestern Bengaluru before fleeing, the police said. </p>.<p>The horrific attack, which unfolded in full public view between 11.30 am and 11.40 am on Monday, left 32-year-old Rekha dead on the spot with multiple stab wounds to her chest and stomach. </p>.<p>Police sources said that bystanders tried to stop her husband, Lohitashwa, but he brandished the knife at them and managed to flee. </p>.<p>The police have launched a manhunt for Lohitashwa, a car driver. </p>.Bengluru logs highest number of deaths due to speeding in 2022.<p>A senior police officer close to the investigation said the couple had recently married. Rekha, a call centre employee, was Lohitashwa's second wife and he her second husband. </p>.<p>The officer added that marital discord appeared to be the motive but investigations were underway to uncover what triggered it. </p>.<p>Lohitashwa, a native of Sira taluk in Tumakuru district, had met Rekha, hailing from Channarayapatna in Hassan district, through mutual friends. </p>.<p>Both were divorcees and wanted to start life afresh. After a year and a half of courtship, they tied the knot about three months ago and rented a house at Kebbehalla near Sunkadakatte. They lived in the rented house with Rekha’s elder daughter, while her younger daughter stayed with grandparents. </p>.<p>According to investigators, frequent quarrels had erupted soon after the marriage. They argued on Monday morning, too, before Rekha and her 13-year-old daughter left for the Sunkadakatte bus stand. </p>.<p>Lohitashwa rushed there and picked another fight with Rekha. As the daughter tried to intervene, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Rekha, investigators said. </p>.<p>"Rekha's daughter is an eyewitness," the officer told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p>A murder case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya police station. </p>