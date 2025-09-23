Rs 40-crore land encroached on by builder cleared for suburban rail project in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: In a boost for the long-delayed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), K-RIDE authorities have reclaimed Rs 40 crore worth of kharab land encroached on by a real-estate developer in the city's northwest. </p>.<p>The 2,000 square metre, scattered over a half-kilometre area in survey number 2 between two Makala Channenahalli (Bengaluru North) and Peenya Plantation (Yelahanka) is required for Corridor 2, the 25.01-km Mallige Line (Baiyappanahalli–Chikkabanavara). </p>.<p>"Bagmane Developers had encroached on kharab land adjoining railway land due to ambiguity about their boundaries. We have reclaimed it now," K-RIDE Special Deputy Commissioner Vasanthi Amar B V told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>The enroachment was 4-5 metres in some places and 2-3 metres in others, she added. It was detected during a site inspection by the Assistant Directors of Land Records for Bengaluru North and Yelahanka. </p>.Potholed roads in Bengaluru: BJP to block roads across Karnataka in protest.<p>On September 20, Vasanthi, along with K-RIDE, revenue, railways and police officials, cleared the encroachment in the presence of Bagmane representatives, who were briefed beforehand. </p>.<p>K-RIDE and railway officials then installed boundary stones, and the land was officially handed over to K-RIDE to commence construction, K-RIDE said in a statement. </p>.<p>A senior railway officer said over 95% of railway land needed for Corridor 2 had been handed over to K-RIDE. Vasanthi confirmed this. </p>.<p>The railway official said there was not much encroachment on railway land falling within Corridor 4 (Heelalige-Rajanukunte, 44.88 km). </p>.<p>On Corridor 4, Vasanthi said 30% of land acquisition was complete and the rest would be completed in three months. </p>.<p>"Many private buildings lie along the alignment. Building evaluations are underway," she added. </p>.<p>South Western Railway General Manager Mukul Saran Mathur earlier told <em>DH</em> that efforts were underway to remove encroachments from leased railway land. </p>.<p>The 149-km BSRP has stalled since July after L&T Limited terminated its civil contract for Corridors 2 and 4, and demanded Rs 505 crore in claims. </p>.<p>In a legal notice, L&T stated that even 22 months after the Letter of Acceptance (LoA), only 12.83 km or 49.44% of the workfront was made available, that, too, in "unworkable fragmented stretches". </p>.<p>As of August 25, overall progress on both corridors was 18.5%. The project's revised deadline is December 2028. </p>.<p><strong>Re-tendering</strong></p>.<p>K-RIDE has now decided to re-tender both corridors, with the process expected to complete in a month or two, a source in the know said. </p>.<p>A senior judge has also been appointed to arbitrate between K-RIDE and L&T. </p>.<p>"There will be no negotiations. We want full justice for K-RIDE. Work cannot stop," the source added. </p>