Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Rs 40-crore land encroached on by builder cleared for suburban rail project in Bengaluru

It was detected during a site inspection by the Assistant Directors of Land Records for Bengaluru North and Yelahanka.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 20:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 20:12 IST
Bengaluru newsEncroachmentK-RIDEsuburban rail project

Follow us on :

Follow Us