News Live: CRPF deployed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur ahead of Amarnath Yatra
News Live: CRPF deployed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur ahead of Amarnath Yatra
updated: Jun 15 2023, 09:24 ist
Trak latest updates of news from around the world and India, only with DH!
09:23
NSA Doval talks to Zelenskyy's aide amid Russia's signals on upgrading ties with Pakistan
With Moscow signalling its willingness to deepen its ties with India’s arch-rival Pakistan, New Delhi too subtly responded with a phone-call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top aide Andriy Yermak.
The Trinamool Congress has alleged that the BJP is turning “communal” with the approaching rural polls in West Bengal. “With the panchayat election around the corner, BJP has picked up its communal bugle,” Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeted on Wednesday. Read more
07:54
CRPF deployed at Udhampur ahead of Amarnath yatra
#WATCH | J&K: 137th BattalionCentral Reserve Police Force’sSpecial Dog Squad deployed in various locations of Udhampur district ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, starting from July 1. pic.twitter.com/tKnqNh51Qg
NSA Doval talks to Zelenskyy's aide amid Russia's signals on upgrading ties with Pakistan
With Moscow signalling its willingness to deepen its ties with India’s arch-rival Pakistan, New Delhi too subtly responded with a phone-call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top aide Andriy Yermak.
Read more
BJP turning 'communal' ahead of panchayat polls, says Trinamool's Kunal Ghosh
The Trinamool Congress has alleged that the BJP is turning “communal” with the approaching rural polls in West Bengal. “With the panchayat election around the corner, BJP has picked up its communal bugle,” Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeted on Wednesday. Read more
CRPF deployed at Udhampur ahead of Amarnath yatra
Cops deployed outside Chennai hospital where TN minister Senthil Balaji is admitted