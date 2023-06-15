News Live: CRPF deployed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur ahead of Amarnath Yatra

  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 09:24 ist
Trak latest updates of news from around the world and India, only with DH!
  • 09:23

    NSA Doval talks to Zelenskyy's aide amid Russia's signals on upgrading ties with Pakistan

    With Moscow signalling its willingness to deepen its ties with India’s arch-rival Pakistan, New Delhi too subtly responded with a phone-call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top aide Andriy Yermak.

    Read more

  • 08:35

    BJP turning 'communal' ahead of panchayat polls, says Trinamool's Kunal Ghosh

    The Trinamool Congress has alleged that the BJP is turning “communal” with the approaching rural polls in West Bengal. “With the panchayat election around the corner, BJP has picked up its communal bugle,” Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeted on Wednesday. Read more

  • 07:54

    CRPF deployed at Udhampur ahead of Amarnath yatra

  • 07:52

    Cops deployed outside Chennai hospital where TN minister Senthil Balaji is admitted