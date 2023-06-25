News Live: One dead in Bihar after poisonous gas leaked from ammonium cylinder

Maharashtra | India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.
07:52
Manipur: Security forces launch operation, apprehended 12 KYKL cadres along with arms, ammunition and war-like stores.
Manipur: Security forces launched an operation acting on specific intelligence, in village Itham in Imphal East district on 24th June. The operation resulted in apprehension of 12 KYKL cadres along with arms, ammunition and war-like stores. Self-Styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam was positively identified. He was the mastermind of ambush on 6th battalion of the DOGRA case in 2015, was amongst the apprehended cadres: PRO (Defence), Kohima & Imphal
07:49
Himachal Pradesh: Hatu Peak located above 11,000 ft turning into popular destination among tourists
07:15
One labour dead and around 30-35 others are undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital after a poisonous gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder
#WATCH | Hajipur, Bihar: One labour dead and around 30-35 others are undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital after a poisonous gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district. The patients admitted are currently stable: Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad,… pic.twitter.com/c1cUNGnsrA
Trump says 'vital' federal role remains for regulating abortion
Former President Donald Trump said the federal government has a role in regulating late term abortions, but declined to provide specifics on what that role was in a speech to a conservative audience on Saturday night.
Trump has been relatively quiet on the issue of abortion throughout his campaign for a second term, putting him at odds with other Republican presidential hopefuls including his current biggest threat to the party nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who enacted a six week ban on abortions in his state.
IMD issues Orange alert Raigad &Ratnagiri, Yellow for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, & Sindhudurg
Maharashtra | India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.
Manipur: Security forces launch operation, apprehended 12 KYKL cadres along with arms, ammunition and war-like stores.
Manipur: Security forces launched an operation acting on specific intelligence, in village Itham in Imphal East district on 24th June. The operation resulted in apprehension of 12 KYKL cadres along with arms, ammunition and war-like stores. Self-Styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam was positively identified. He was the mastermind of ambush on 6th battalion of the DOGRA case in 2015, was amongst the apprehended cadres: PRO (Defence), Kohima & Imphal
Himachal Pradesh: Hatu Peak located above 11,000 ft turning into popular destination among tourists
One labour dead and around 30-35 others are undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital after a poisonous gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder
Trump says 'vital' federal role remains for regulating abortion
Former President Donald Trump said the federal government has a role in regulating late term abortions, but declined to provide specifics on what that role was in a speech to a conservative audience on Saturday night.
Trump has been relatively quiet on the issue of abortion throughout his campaign for a second term, putting him at odds with other Republican presidential hopefuls including his current biggest threat to the party nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who enacted a six week ban on abortions in his state.
(Reuters)