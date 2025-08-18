Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Ex-UP MLA booked for rape after ‘second wife’ files complaint in fit of rage

Based on her complaint, the airport police booked Sharma under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means).
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 20:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 10:14 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us