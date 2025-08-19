<p>Bengaluru: Continuous rains have once again exposed the poor state of Bengaluru’s roads, with commuters struggling to navigate pothole-ridden stretches.</p>.<p>While <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a> officials claim potholes are being fixed daily, commuters disagree.</p>.<p>“There is not a single stretch without potholes. Some are less, some are filled with them. For instance, under the Agara flyover, you will hardly find a road, only potholes,” said Sanjay V, a sales executive.</p>.<p>The rains have made commuting more dangerous, with potholes filled with water. “I usually know where the potholes are. But in the rains, you cannot gauge their depth. I have seen many two-wheeler riders lose balance and get injured,” said Piyush K, a Yelahanka resident.</p>.BBMP chief directs officials to fill potholes across Bengaluru immediately .<p>Residents allege that the BBMP rarely acts on complaints.</p>.<p>“It has been six months since we flagged the bad state of 80 Feet Road in Uttarahalli on the Sahaaya app. There has been no action, and sometimes complaints are closed without repair,” said Karthik V, a resident.</p>.<p>Frustrated, a group of 25 residents filled potholes themselves on the Gunjur-Doddakannelli Road on Independence Day, saying they had been requesting repairs for nearly a year.</p>.<p>Commuters have also taken to social media, citing health issues caused by the poor roads.</p>.<p><strong>'Civic cruelty'</strong></p>.<p>“Potholes, unnecessary humps, uneven tar — it is a monumental wreck. I strain my neck to prevent a recurrence of spondylitis. My brother-in-law, who cycles to work, now suffers from a slipped disc due to the bumpy rides. This is not just bad infrastructure, it is civic cruelty,” posted Sahana Singh on X.</p>.<p>Senior BBMP officials maintained that they are addressing the issue of potholes. “If an entire stretch is damaged, we cannot do much during the rains. For now, we are filling potholes,” said a senior official.</p>