News Live: Delhi govt registers FIR against IAS officer (AGMUT 2007) Udit Prakash Rai

  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 09:57 ist
  • 09:56

    Haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada cover the Manhattan Skyline in New York

  • 09:54

    BSF guns down Pak drone near International Border in Amritsar

  • 09:35

    Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police SIT likely to submit investigation report in court by next week

  • 08:22

    Joe Biden has spoken to Justin Trudeau, offered help during wildfire

  • 08:19

    The report states that he"committed/made forgery in PARS (Performance Appraisal Report Rules) by recording manual entries and signature of reporting/reviewing authorities at his own and deliberately avoided writing PARS in online mode through SPARROW portal"

  • 08:18

    Kiren Rijiju participates in beach-cleaning programme in Chennai