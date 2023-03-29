Budget Session Live: Stalemate to continue in Parliament; Congress MPs moot mass resignation to rally behind disqualified Rahul

The Budget Session has turned into a political war zone, with the ruling party, BJP and the opposition, mainly Congress locking horns over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP and demanding of JPC probe into the Adani issue. Track the live Budget session updates with DH.
Opposition leaders to meet at 10.15 am; Congress MPs at 10.30 am in Parliament
Congress moots bringing no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker for partiality in Rahul's disqualification
Meanwhile, the Congress is also mulling moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of being partial in his actions against the Opposition, sources said on Tuesday.
The trigger for the move came following the issuance of a notification disqualifying Rahul Gandhi, a day after his conviction in a defamation case as well as claims that the Opposition was not getting a chance to raise the Adani issue.
Congress MPs moot mass resignation to rally behind disqualified Rahul
As the Congress is looking at a prolonged political struggle after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, a group of young MPs is learnt to have mooted resignation of all party lawmakers from Parliament in solidarity with the top leader, who is facing attacks from the ruling BJP.
Explained | Rahul asked to vacate government bungalow: What are the benefits provided to an MP?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24
A court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case based on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark in 2019, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"
Stalemate to continue in Parliament, budget session may end early
With the stalemate continuing in Parliament, the session is likely to be wound up early.The Budget session is scheduled to end on April 6, but with continued logjam over various issues, sources are saying that it may be sine die soon.
