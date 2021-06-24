RIL AGM Live: Reliance's new energy business to bridge green energy divide, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries' second virtual annual general meeting is now underway. Mukesh Ambani said he was far happier about the company's humanitarian efforts this year than the business success. Nita Ambani outlined Reliance Foundation's efforts to tackle Covid-19. Isha and Akash Ambani thanked frontline workers of Reliance for their service. Stay tuned for updates.
We plan to build four Giga Factories to manufacture and integrate all critical components of New Energy ecosystem – solar photovoltaic module factory, energy storage battery factory, electrolyser factory, fuel cell factory: Mukesh Ambani
We have started work on developing the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. It will be amongst the largest such integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world: Mukesh Ambani
Ambani's three affirmations
First: As one of the biggest energy markets in the world, India will play a leading role in transforming the global energy landscape
Second: Reliance will provide leadership on the combined strength of our balance-sheet, talent, technology and proven project execution capabilities
Third: Reliance will make its New Energy business a truly global business: Mukesh Ambani
India’s GDP per capita is $2,000 while the world average is $12,000. India’s power consumption per capita is only one-third of global consumption. This Wealth Disparity and Energy Disparity is unacceptable: Mukesh Ambani
Green and clean energy of Mukesh Ambani
Last year I had announced our 15-year commitment to become net carbon zero by 2035. Today I am happy to present to you our ambitious strategy and roadmap for implementing this vision. The global New Energy agenda needs to move from dialogue to action, from commitment to urgent implementation on the ground. It is not enough to be carbon neutral; the world needs to achieve absolute reductions in emissions soon: Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh AmbaniwelcomedH.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Saudi Aramco and Governor of PIF, to join the Board of Reliance Industries as Independent Director. "His joining our Board is also the beginning of internationalisation of Reliance," Ambani said.
We are by far the leader in each category — grocery, electronics and apparel. Our O2C biz faced unprecedented challenges by severe economic contraction at the beginning of year. Yet we were probably the only company globally that operated at near full capacity and was profitable in every quarter.
I look forward to welcoming Saudi Aramco on our board and hope to expeditiously formalise the deal this year: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio adds 37.9 million subscribers
Reliance Jio had a net addition of 37.9 million subscribers during the year. We now serve over 425 million consumers on our network. We have revenue market leadership in 19 out of 22 circles: Mukesh Ambani
We rewarded the shareholders with the largest and the most successful Rights Issue ever by an Indian company. Our retail shareholders have made 4x returns in just one year on their rights shares: Mukesh Ambani
RIL raised $44.4bn – largest ever capital raised by any company in a year globally. This capital raise is a strong vote of confidence by global investors in India’s growth potential: Mukesh Ambani
As India’s largest enterprise, RIL’s contribution to Indian economy remains unmatched – 6.8 per centof India’s merchandise exports, 75,000 new jobs, Rs 21,044 cr of customs and excise, Rs 85,306 cr of GST and VAT, and Rs 3,213 cr of Income Tax: Mukesh Ambani
Even in a challenging environment, RIL’s performance continued to be outstanding; Consolidated revenue was Rs 540,000 cr, consolidated EBITDA was Rs 98,000 cr, and almost 50 per centof EBITDA was contributed by consumer businesses: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Foundation has and will continue to stand with every Indian. Together we shall overcome, as we always have. Stay healthy and stay hopeful: Nita Ambani
We have set u 115 vaccination centres. We have made the process easy with the Jio Digital Health Hub. We hope to partner with other corporate and local authorities to help vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year. We are vaccinating Reliance's employees, including retired employees and their families: Nita Ambani
When Covid-19 hit, we were transformed to a virtual working environment overnight. At Reliance, we made sure no salaries, no bonuses are cut: Nita Ambani
As a community, we owe each and every frontline worker a huge debt. The medical fraternity is the real hero of this pandemic: Nita Ambani
Across India, we created a total capacity of 2,000 beds for Covid care, equipped with uninterrupted oxygen supply and free of cost: Nita Ambani
Reliance's missions to tackle Covid-19
Reliance Foundation launched five Missions to fight Covid – Mission Oxygen, Mission COVID Infra, Mission Anna Seva, Mission Employee Care, and Mission Vaccine Suraksha: Nita Ambani
Reliance Foundation also partnered with USAID to launch the Women Connect India Challenge this year. A partnership that aims to empower more and more Indian women with digital access and opportunity: Nita Ambani
On Women’s Day in March this year, we launched a digital platform for women called Her Circle, which is an inclusive, collaborative, interactive, and socially-conscious digital movement: NitaAmbani
We took this time to develop Jio Institute.Jio Institute is a world-class platform for innovation and lifelong learning.
Despite the pandemic, Jio Institute will begin its academic year, this year itself: Nita Ambani
While our top priority was Covid-19 this year, we assured that other developmental works including education and sports for all, continued. Our 14 schools turned to digital schools: Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani addresses the meeting
The Covid-19 pandemic is a humanitarian crisis. It has tested spirit of humanity but our spirit has shown bright. We have come together and fought this battle with immense empathy and compassion. Reliance Foundation has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of India: Nita Ambani at 44th AGM
We know, had our grandfather been here today. He would be proud. This is the Reliance he always dreamed of.
Each person did their very best to be of service to the country and community. Our retail store workers, telecom engineers, staff-- the frontline workers. They ensured fuel supply, digital connectivity and other services: Isha, Akash Ambani at the 44th AGM
Akash and Isha Ambani address the meeting
Every single employee has participated in Reliance's fight against Covid-19. One common unifying thread that runs through everything we've done at Reliance is that we care. We care about the country, the employees, community, the planet and the people. This is the true Reliance spirit.
Our business performance since the last AGM has exceeded. But what has given me far greater happiness is Reliance's humanitarian efforts during the Covid crisis: Mukesh Ambani
We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis. Suffering of any member of our Reliance family, is the suffering of all of us. I now request a minute of silence for the departed souls: Mukesh Ambani
It gives me great pleasure to welcome all shareholders to the meet. This is the second year in a row I miss the warmth and intimacy of a face-to-face AGM: Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani is now addressing the virtual AGM.
JioMart was launched in May last year with plans to be operational across 200 cities in India. The e-commerce venture of Reliance's retail arm offers free express grocery delivery from neighborhood mom-and-pop stores. The company's plans for it will also be watched.
Merchant biz, digital commerce drove Reliance's revenue in FY21
The digital commerce and merchant partnerships business has gained significant traction in the wake of Covid-induced disruptions and accounted for about 10 per cent of Reliance Retail's FY21 revenue of Rs 1,53,818 crore.
According to the latest annual report of Reliance Industries, the digital commerce and merchant partnerships business contributed nearly 10 per cent of revenues, "significantly stepped up from near zero in the preceding year".
Reliance Retail has reported a revenue of Rs 1,53,818 crore and a pre-tax profit of Rs 9,842 crore in FY21.
Reliance Jio speeds ahead
Reliance Jio continues to maintain leadership in 4G segment with 20.7 megabit per second average download speed, while Vodafone Idea topped the chart in upload segment with 6.7 mbps data speed in May, according to the latest data published by the telecom regulator Trai.
Reliance Jio 4G network speed marginally increased but it was more than three times higher than that of the nearest competitor Vodafone Idea, which showed an average download speed of 6.3 mbps.
Jio now has 426.2 million subscribers from 306.7 million subscribers two years ago while JioFiber in over 2.5 million homes till March 2021.
Mukesh Ambani drew nil salary in FY21
Mukesh Ambani drew no salary from his flagship firm Reliance Industries Ltd in the fiscal year ended March 31 as he voluntarily gave up remuneration in light of the pandemic hitting the business and the economy.
In its latest annual report, Reliance said Ambani's remuneration for financial year 2020-21 was "nil."
In the previous fiscal year, he drew a Rs 15 crore salary from the company - the same as in the previous 11 years.
RIL March quarter performance
The companyreported more than doubling of its March quarter net profit as consumer businesses of retail and telecom as well as petrochemicals saw sequential recovery on improved spreads offsetting continued weakness in refining business.
Consolidated net profit of Rs 13,227 crore in January-March compared with Rs 6,348 crore earned a year back, the company said in a statement.
The fourth quarter net profit included Rs 797 crore exceptional item due to gain on sale of US shale assets.
Revenue was up 13.6 per cent to Rs 1,72,095 crore.
Reliance's plan to tackle Covid-19
Reliance Industries Ltd. is working on a new Covid-19 drug and cheaper testing kits. Thecompany is exploring use of a tapeworm drug, Niclosamide, as a cure for Covid-19, according to its annual report. Its diagnostic kits -- R-Green and R-Green Pro -- have been approved by India’s apex medical research body and it has designed a process to make sanitisers at one-fifth the market cost, Reliance said in a report.
Reliance is also trying to address ventilator shortages across Indian hospitals seen earlier this year by using 3D technology and a “special snorkeling mask”.
New investors on board RIL in the last year will be watched
According to a report by HSBC Global Research on June 17, investors will also watch for "new investors" that have joined RIL's digital and retail business at subsidiary level in the past year. Global players like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Qualcomm etc have also come into partnerships with the company.Investors will watch what direction these partnerships will take.
Reliance shares rocky on Thursday ahead of meet
As the market edged higher on Thursday, helped by gains in heavyweight information technology and financial stocks, shares of Reliance Industries were slightly lower (0.1%) ahead of its annual general meeting.
Reliance's Green business
Mukesh Ambani said there is no option for businesses but to go green and every unit of Reliance Industries would have to pivot as the conglomerate moves towards net-zero.
"We have no option as a society, as a business but to really adopt a sustainable business model," he said speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum.
And embracing a model of clean energy is a pre-requisite.
Every unit making up the oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance would have to pivot as the conglomerate moves toward net-zero, he said.
"We at Reliance have adopted this wholeheartedly and transforming each one of our business lines to be sustainable, circular, recyclable and fully transparent environment, social, and governance standards," he said.
RIL's 5G road ahead
Amida push for indigenous 5G solutions in India, as the world's second-largest telecom market gears up for fifth-generation mobile networks that would enable connecting virtually everything together including machines, objects, and devices at ultra-high speeds,Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is accelerating the rollout of digital platforms and indigenously-developed next-generation 5G stack.
More on this may be expected from today's meet.
Saudi Aramco rep on Reliance board?
Saudi Aramco chairman and Governor of the Kingdom's wealth fund Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, may be inducted on the board of Reliance Industries Ltd, a precursor to a $15 billion deal, reports said. An announcement of Al-Rumayyan's induction on the RIL board or the board of the newly carved oil-to-chemical (O2C) unit may come today.
What to expect from the meet
Key announcements regarding the company's 5G roadmap, plans with Saudi Arabia's oil major Aramco, announcements related to Covid-19, affordable gadgets like a smartphone in development with Google and JioBook, among others.