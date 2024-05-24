Adani Ports to enter Sensex from June 24; Wipro to move out

Apart from these, changes have been announced in S&P BSE 100, S&P BSE Bankex and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50.

In S&P BSE 100 index, REC, HDFC Asset Management Company, Canara Bank, Cummins India and Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be included, while Page Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Jubilant FoodWorks and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) will move out.